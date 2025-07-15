Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 13:02 Uhr
DiligenceVault Unveils Blaze Standard Data Layer to Solve the Asset Management Industry's Billion-Dollar Due Diligence Problem

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / In a disruptive step toward transforming how the asset management industry manages due diligence data exchange, DiligenceVault today announced the launch of its Standard Data Layer - Blaze Data Bridge ("Blaze"). Blaze is a breakthrough solution designed to replace redundant, manual processes with a unified, intelligent, and scalable framework.

DiligenceVault Blaze Data Bridge

DiligenceVault Blaze Data Bridge

Due diligence in asset management has long been plagued by inefficiencies: increasing volume, redundant requests, and lack of standardization. According to DiligenceVault research, over 80% of investor DDQ questions are similar but inconsistently formatted and phrased, causing asset managers to spend countless hours duplicating efforts. This not only results in significant time loss but also increases the risk of human error. Across the industry, these challenges result in a billion-dollar drain on time and resources.

Blaze addresses this challenge. Developed with input from asset allocators and managers clients, Blaze allows assets managers to populate diligence data once and share it broadly. This reduces operational overhead and improves transparency.

"Our clients have told us what the industry needs most: a common language for diligence," said Monel Amin, founder and CEO of DiligenceVault. "With this standard data layer - Blaze, we are creating a shared foundation that makes it exponentially easier for asset managers to respond to diligence, and for allocators to access timely, high-quality information."

Key Benefits of the Blaze Standard Data Layer:

  • Standardized core data: Focuses on the most commonly requested data across manager research, ODD, and ESG teams investing in long-only, hedge and private markets fund investments.

  • One-to-many model: Managers submit data once, making it available to all DV investor clients.

  • Timely updates: Allocators receive fresher insights without adding burden to managers, further easing their access to manager and fund datasets.

  • Operational excellence at scale: By eliminating duplicative efforts and inconsistent data formats for core diligence data, risk is reduced and teams can focus on higher-value bespoke questions.

"Blaze creates a new data exchange layer that simplifies how diligence information is shared and delivers a smarter, more connected experience," said Rimsha Khan, Product Manager at DiligenceVault. "It's built with empathy for the users behind the data and shaped through deep collaboration. We are excited to launch this initiative with participation from seven allocator clients and up to 1,000 asset managers and GPs."

This innovation builds on DiligenceVault's mission to digitize and elevate the due diligence experience for all in the asset management industry. The Blaze Data Bridge complements DiligenceVault's existing data collection and automation tools and marks a major step toward a more connected, efficient, and intelligent diligence data ecosystem.

Ready to Join the Innovation?

Sign up for a demo or join our waitlist here: diligencevault.com/blaze-data-bridge/.

Contact Information

Nivedita Shinde
Marketing Associate
marketing@diligencevault.com
(646) 546-5087

.

SOURCE: DiligenceVault



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/diligencevault-unveils-blaze-standard-data-layer-to-solve-the-asset-1048772

