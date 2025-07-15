HerbloomZ Nutrition: HerbloomZ Launches SUPERBA MATCHA - A Probiotic Matcha Product Targeting Daily Stress Routines

From chef and founder May Hu, SUPERBA MATCHA is a probiotic matcha formulated with what the company describes as a 'cortisol-first' approach, supporting wellness routines designed to address daily stress.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / HerbloomZ, a functional wellness brand founded by chef and nutritionist May Hu, has announced the release of SUPERBA MATCHA, a probiotic matcha formulation developed to support urban individuals facing stress-related challenges such as focus fluctuations and mental fatigue.

The development of the product was inspired by Hu's personal experience with professional burnout, which led her to reevaluate how stress could be addressed through science-based approaches. Observing a lack of functional solutions targeting cortisol response, she conceptualized SUPERBA MATCHA, integrating insights from emerging research on stress physiology.

Most wellness products tend to offer surface-level symptom relief. In contrast, HerbloomZ positions SUPERBA MATCHA as a function-driven beverage designed with hormonal balance and emotional well-being in mind, aiming to bridge the gap between science-informed formulation and lifestyle integration.

The 'Cortisol-First' Strategy

HerbloomZ has adopted what it calls a "Cortisol-First Approach", prioritizing stress response by considering the role of cortisol in daily wellbeing. According to the brand, symptoms such as abdominal weight retention, cognitive fatigue, and disrupted sleep may be associated with elevated or fluctuating cortisol levels, the body's primary stress hormone.

The product is targeted at a demographic described by the company as high-performing professionals navigating constant work-life pressure. This audience often seeks science-backed, sustainable routines that address underlying stress factors rather than offering temporary relief.

An Innovation Engine: The 'Gut-Brain Trifecta'

At the core of SUPERBA MATCHA is a formulation composed of three researched components the company calls the "Gut-Brain Trifecta":

1. A 5-Strain Psychobiotic Blend: Each serving contains 20 billion CFU of five probiotic strains that have been studied for their potential roles in the gut-brain axis -a crucial communication pathway that, according to a growing body of scientific research, enables the gut microbiome to influence how the body responds to stress. This includes Bifidobacterium lactis, which has been studied for its potential association with cortisol modulation and emotional regulation .

2. Adaptogenic Herbs: A blend of Lion's Mane, Poria, and Maitake-herbs traditionally valued for supporting cognitive well-being and overall balance.

3. Ceremonial Grade Matcha: Sourced from Yuyao, China, a region known for its longstanding tea heritage-the Matcha provides naturally occurring L-Theanine, an amino acid known for supporting calm, jitter-free focus without the crash associated with caffeine .

While traditional matcha is often consumed for its naturally calming properties, SUPERBA MATCHA is formulated with added probiotics and adaptogens, drawing from research in stress physiology and gut-brain signaling.

From Concept to Data-Backed Results

Before the launch, HerbloomZ tested its product through small-scale consumer events that introduced functional herbal pairings. Feedback from these gatherings, along with a subsequent 14-day pilot involving 50 participants, informed the formulation of SUPERBA MATCHA. Most participants reported improved calmness and focus, though results remain qualitative and exploratory. To ensure quality and safety, all HerbloomZ products undergo third-party testing and are verified to be free from heavy metals and pesticides. The company also emphasizes supply chain transparency, sourcing key ingredients from heritage tea regions such as Yuyao, and cultivating oolong tea in its own gardens in the Wuyi Mountains. All formulations are free from added sugars, artificial flavors, and fillers.

About HerbloomZ

HerbloomZ is a wellness-focused brand committed to developing safe, functional beverages. Its formulations combine scientifically studied probiotics with traditional herbal ingredients, aiming to support emotional balance in the rhythm of daily life. Rooted in the belief that inner calm can be cultivated through consistent and intentional routines, the brand offers sustainable, science-informed stress support designed to align with fast-paced urban lifestyles.

Media Contact

Organization: HerbloomZ Nutrition

Contact Person Name: Qili Yan

Website: https://herbloomzen.com/

Email: hello@herbloomzen.com

City: Los Angeles

Country: United States

SOURCE: HerbloomZ Nutrition

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/herbloomz-launches-superba-matcha-a-probiotic-matcha-product-targetin-1048822