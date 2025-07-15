Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks, releases a new episode of the Exploring Mining Podcast. In today's episode, host Cali Van Zant speaks with Scott Emerson, CEO of Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) regarding their ongoing exploration activities in Mexico's Parral district.





The episode covers updates on the Las Coloradas drilling program, the recent acquisition of the Almoloya Project, and the Company's strategic plans in the region.

The podcast highlights Kingsmen's active drilling operations at Las Coloradas, where a 24/7 drilling program is underway beneath the historic past producing high grade silver mine which was operated between 1944- 1952 by Asarco.

The discussion also focuses on Kingsmen's acquisition of the Almoloya Project, a significant land package three times larger than Las Coloradas with a history of past-producing mines. The project aligns with Kingsmen's goal to establish itself as a leading explorer in the Parral district.

The financial structure for both projects involves escalating payments over eight years, with the company fully funded for its current 14-hole drill program at Las Coloradas and initial exploration at Almoloya.

The episode also touches on Kingsmen's broader exploration strategy.

About Kingsmen Resources

Kingsmen Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% held Las Coloradas Project located in the prolific mining district of Parral Mexico. The project hosts the historic past producing high-grade silver mine, Las Coloradas. It is considered to be prospective for hosting further precious metal deposits, being on the same structural and stratigraphic belts that host numerous other, on -trend, high- grade deposits. In addition, the company has a 1% NSR on the Los Ricos North project operated by GoGold Resources Inc.in Mexico. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors. Kingsmen is a publicly-traded company (TSXV: KNG) (OTCQB: KNGRF) (FSE: TUY) and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This podcast and article featuring Kingsmen Resources Ltd. are paid for content at Investorideas.com, part of a monthly marketing mining stock showcase (payment disclosure). Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

