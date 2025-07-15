During last month's SNEC exhibition in Shanghai, pv magazine met with Wanfei Qu, CEO and director of Skyworth Group (also named Solavita in Europe), at the Chinese manufacturer's impressive booth. The company utilizes the "Solavita" brand in Europe, but whether the brand is "Skyworth" or "Solavita" the it can leverage its strong foundation in manufacturing, electronics and IT, which it has built up in over 37 years. The Shenzhen-headquartered manufacturer only entered the solar PV industry in 2020, but in the span of just four years the company went from $10 million in PV-related revenues to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...