Investment will accelerate business expansion through continued product innovation and development, cementing FundApps as a leading end-to-end platform for regulatory compliance

FundApps, a leading compliance monitoring and reporting technology platform, today announced a significant growth equity investment from FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity firm with a strong track record of investing in high-growth capital markets technology companies. With industry-leading shareholding disclosure and position limit monitoring capabilities, FundApps will leverage this investment to accelerate growth through the expansion of its product offering-both through organic development and opportunistic inorganic growth. Through these initiatives, FundApps aims to enhance its position as a trusted partner for regulatory compliance needs of buy-side and sell-side clients.

The ever-evolving regulatory landscape and increased volume of cross-border trading activity, taken together, are compounding the challenge of staying compliant across jurisdictions. At the same time, investment managers and sell-side firms alike are under pressure to contain costs and do more with less. Faced with expanding regulatory demands and complexity, capital market participants are rapidly turning to software solutions to manage regulatory compliance more effectively. Today, the vended market for shareholding disclosure and position limits is sizable and growing quickly against a significant adoption curve.

Founded in 2010, FundApps automates regulatory compliance for financial institutions and is widely recognized as a best-in-class platform for shareholding disclosure and position monitoring and reporting. FundApps differentiates by operating agnostically across both buy and sell-side institutions, enabling it to serve a wide market of asset and wealth managers, hedge funds, capital allocators and banks globally. FundApps currently serves over 160 clients across North America, EMEA and Asia, representing more than $29 trillion in combined assets under management. Strengthened by a vast and growing client community, FundApps' rules and calculation engine incorporates industry best practices and provides enterprise-grade compliance with high-integrity assurance that regulatory obligations are consistently met.

"This strategic investment is a powerful validation of our differentiated offering and strong growth to date, and we're thrilled to be partnering with the FTV team for this next chapter," said Andrew Patrick White, Founder and CEO of FundApps. "FTV brings not only capital to support our ambitious growth plans, but also deep expertise in our industry and access to a global network of blue-chip buy and sell-side institutions, both of which will be integral as we continue to scale our platform and strengthen our position across the financial ecosystem."

"As capital markets continue to undergo rapid technology change, FundApps has established itself as a mission-critical platform providing financial institutions with the regulatory assurance they need to navigate an increasingly complex and evolving landscape," said Brad Bernstein, managing partner at FTV Capital. "We are confident that the company's consistent growth at scale and exceptional customer retention combined with FTV's track record of scaling capital markets services businesses will make this partnership a powerful proponent of FundApps' continued momentum."

"FundApps' reputation in the financial ecosystem speaks for itself, as evidenced by its blue-chip client base and increasing penetration of top-tier institutions," added Richard Earnshaw, partner at FTV Capital. "Against a growing market backdrop for trading regulatory compliance solutions, we have strong conviction that FundApps occupies a leading position today, and are confident that our shared vision for growth will position the company to expand in this critical sector moving forward."

This investment comes during a pivotal year for FTV in Europe, following notable recent investments in Windward, N2F, Validus and Orbus Software. As part of the transaction, Brad Bernstein, Richard Earnshaw and Max Weber joined FundApps' board of directors.

The transaction represents a full exit for existing growth equity investor Scottish Equity Partners (SEP). Arma Partners served as financial advisor to FundApps, and Raymond James served as financial advisor to FTV Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About FundApps

FundApps is a cloud-native RegTech SaaS platform that automates compliance monitoring and reporting for the world's leading financial institutions.

Trusted by some of the world's largest hedge funds, asset managers, pension funds, and investment banks, FundApps monitors over $29 trillion in assets under management across 100+ jurisdictions.

Our platform combines regulatory expertise, market data, and expertly coded rules, peer-validated by our active client community. Whether it's shareholding disclosure, sensitive industries, position limits, or regulatory reporting, we help clients stay ahead of regulatory change, reduce operational risk, and safeguard their reputation.

With a team of former regulators, legal professionals, software engineers, and information security experts, FundApps builds scalable, resilient solutions that work. As a certified B Corp, we're committed to doing business the right way with integrity, transparency, and a strong ethical foundation. For more information, please visit www.fundapps.co.

Good people. Good business. Good ethics. We are FundApps.

About FTV Capital

FTV Capital is a sector-focused growth equity investment firm that has raised more than $10.2 billion to invest in innovative, high-growth companies across financial technology and services, vertical software, enterprise technology and services, and healthcare technology and services. Founded in 1998, FTV has developed a highly differentiated and disciplined growth equity model, which leverages the firm's deep domain expertise and thematic investing approach to help portfolio companies accelerate growth. FTV also provides companies with access to its Global Partner Network, a strategic group of more than 600 executives from many of the world's leading financial services firms and FTV Propel, an in-house team of seasoned operational leaders who deliver counsel and resources across a range of critical business functions.

FTV has invested in over 150 portfolio companies, including Zema Global, Derivative Path, Masttro, True Potential, Validus and Windward, and successfully exited/partially exited Actimize (acquired by NICE), Apex Fund Services (acquired by Genstar), Centaur (acquired by Waystone Group), Egress (acquired by KnowBe4), Enfusion (acquired by Clearwater Analytics), InvestCloud (acquired by Motive Partners) and WorldFirst (acquired by Ant Financial). FTV has offices in San Francisco, New York, Connecticut and most recently London, where the firm appointed Richard Earnshaw as partner to lead and expand its European investing efforts. For more information, please visit www.ftvcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250715838371/en/

Contacts:

FundApps

Nastja Konic

nastja@fundapps.co

FTV Capital

Prosek Partners

pro-ftvcapital@prosek.com

646-818-9051