Peel Region's Gold Cherry Bakery Honoured with 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Cake Shop Category

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Gold Cherry Bakery, a custom cake and pastry shop in the GTA celebrated for its artistry and quality, has been recognized with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Cake Shop category for Peel Region. This award highlights the bakery's dedication to celebrating special moments, delivering exceptional taste, and exceeding customer expectations.

Gold Cherry Bakery is led by head Pastry Chef and owner Shannon, a graduate of Niagara College's Baking and Pastry Diploma program and holder of a BBA in Food Business Management from the Culinary Institute of America. With a passion for creativity and craftsmanship, Shannon and her team carefully select locally produced ingredients and combine them into beautiful, flavorful creations. Whether clients place custom orders by phone or collaborate directly with Shannon over coffee in the shop, each cake is shaped to reflect personal vision and celebration.

A Tradition of Craft and Creativity

Nestled in Mississauga, Gold Cherry Bakery is known for its custom wedding cakes, celebratory masterpieces, and artisanal pastry offerings. From floral-adorned tiered cakes to playful drip-style birthday designs, each creation showcases both visual elegance and taste appeal. Their portfolio includes towering wedding centrepieces and delicate individual pastries enjoyed by customers throughout the region.

Personalized Service, Elevated Experience

Gold Cherry Bakery encourages a collaborative experience: clients meet one-on-one with Shannon to discuss themes, flavours, and design ideas. While plans are underway, guests can relax with freshly brewed in-house coffee and a carefully crafted pastry-making every visit feel warm and welcoming.

"Baking is deeply personal for me-it's about creating something meaningful for someone else's moment," said Shannon, Head Pastry Chef and Owner of Gold Cherry Bakery. "To have our work recognized with a Consumer Choice Award is truly special. It reflects the passion, late nights, and joyful energy we pour into every custom piece. We're grateful to our clients for trusting us to be part of their celebrations."

Quality, Innovation, and Community Roots

Gold Cherry Bakery is committed to using premium, local ingredients and sustainable practices. The team focuses on farm-fresh produce and ethical sourcing while embracing eco-friendly packaging and waste reduction. On the creative front, they incorporate modern design trends-like drip finishes, custom toppers, and fondant art-ensuring both flavour and form are exceptional.

Recognition Rooted in Customer Trust

The Consumer Choice Award is determined through unbiased consumer polling and robust data analysis. Winning in the Cake Shop category reflects Gold Cherry Bakery's consistent excellence and trusted reputation among families, event planners, and dessert lovers in Peel Region.

"This distinction is for everyone involved-clients, pastry team, and partners, "Shannon added. "It drives us to continue crafting moments of joy, one slice at a time."

Looking Ahead

Gold Cherry Bakery is growing its offerings with vegan and sugar-free options, interactive cake-decorating workshops, and seasonal limited-edition pastries. Their focus remains on delivering outstanding quality, creativity, and customer experience while evolving with the desires of their community.

To view the bakery's portfolio and place a custom order, CLICK HERE or head to www.goldcherrybakery.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/peel-regions-gold-cherry-bakery-honoured-with-2025-consumer-choi-1048100