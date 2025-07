AI-driven+ cryptos like Bittensor, NEAR, and ICP are surging in July, blending strong fundamentals with bullish technical momentum. The fusion of AI and decentralized networks is reshaping crypto. In July?2025, over $40?billion in market cap is attributed to AI tokens; with Bittensor, NEAR, and Internet Computer increasingly attracting investor attention, as indicated by their recent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...