XRP's rising institutional adoption, legal clarity, and bullish setup signal strong upside. It's still a smart time to invest. XRP is trading around?$2.40-2.90 in mid-July?2025, and gained more than 7% in a single day on July 12th. Like most major cryptos, institutional interest is growing and further bullish momentum is expected. On-chain activity is solid, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...