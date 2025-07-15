Appoints Senior Investor Relations Executive Richard Land to Lead New Initiative

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Alliance Advisors Investor Relations ("Alliance Advisors IR" or the "Company"), a global investor relations firm delivering tailored, strategic IR programs for clients across diverse industries, today announced the launch of a dedicated Consumer industry investor relations practice to meet the diverse needs of consumer-facing companies across sectors including TMT; Entertainment; Gaming, Lodging & Leisure; Restaurants; Retail; Lifestyle, and Luxury Goods. Alliance Advisors IR's new Consumer investor relations team will be led by Managing Director, Richard Land, an accomplished senior investor relations executive with 30 years of experience creating, implementing and executing on highly effective investor relations programs for clients.

The expansion of Alliance Advisors IR's sector coverage underscores the Company's commitment to provide bespoke investor relations programs that address the evolving needs of public companies around the world. The new Consumer IR practice will offer the same proactive specialized expertise in capital markets insights, sell-side and buy-side engagement, strategic counsel, messaging architecture, shareholder intelligence and crisis communications that Alliance Advisors IR is known for to consumer-facing companies.

"Expanding the scope of our investor relations expertise to include a specialized focus on the broad Consumer sector has been a priority for Alliance Advisors IR," said Alyssa Barry, President of Alliance Advisors IR. "We are excited to add Rich to our team to lead this new initiative as he brings three decades of experience and success in the implementation and execution of highly effective investor relations and strategic communications programs for consumer-facing public and private companies as well as for industry trade associations. With Rich and our Consumer IR team we are continuing to invest in the resources and insights our clients need to succeed."

"The launch of Alliance Advisors IR's new Consumer IR practice offers a truly unique opportunity for me to leverage my knowledge and experience with the Company's established investor relations expertise and deep resources to create significant value for clients," said Richard Land. "I'm looking forward to working with Alyssa and the entire Alliance Advisors IR team to deliver thoughtful, impactful investor relations programs that help consumer-facing clients maximize long-term value."

Mr. Land can be reached by email at rland@allianceadvisors.com or by phone at 973-873-7686.

About Alliance Advisors IR

With headquarters in the U.S. and Canada, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations delivers tailored, strategic IR programs for clients across diverse industries. Leveraging industry best practices and modern investor strategies, the firm's seasoned professionals help clients navigate complex markets, drive shareholder engagement, and support their strategic growth on a global scale. Alliance Advisors IR is a division of Alliance Advisors, a global leader in shareholder engagement and governance advisory. For more information, visit www.allianceadvisorsir.com.

