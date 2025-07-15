Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a commercial update highlighting continued progress in scaling its operations and expanding its innovative product portfolio. Glow has successfully commissioned a new automated bottling line to support its growth trajectory and secured a new Ontario product listing for MOD CBG:THC Drops 300, introducing the emerging minor cannabinoid CBG.

Glow Commissions New Automated Bottling Line

Glow has completed the commissioning of its new automated bottling system at its production facility, significantly increasing its production throughput and operational efficiency. This strategic infrastructure upgrade supports the Company's scale-up efforts as it deepens its presence in Ontario and enters new markets.

"This investment in automation marks a key milestone in scaling our operations to meet growing demand for our flagship MOD brand that we expect to continue to build into the second half of 2025," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "We're now equipped with the infrastructure to fulfil materially higher orders volumes while enhancing unit economics and supply-chain agility as we continue to scale."

New Ontario Listing: MOD CBG:THC 300

Building on the successful launch of its CBN-based SKUs in Q2, Glow has secured a new product listing in Ontario for MOD CBG:THC Drops 300, a fast-acting, flavourless water-soluble formulation that introduces the emerging minor cannabinoid CBG. Expected to launch in late summer and is the latest addition to MOD's growing minor cannabinoid lineup, further reinforcing Glow's leadership in differentiated formulations tailored to emerging consumer trends.

MOD CBG:THC 300

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3920/258780_f20f7f47f4ce7b7c_001full.jpg

"CBG is an emerging minor cannabinoid in the market today with unique properties, and we're proud to be at the forefront of bringing it to consumers in a fast-acting, water-soluble format with MOD CBG:THC drops," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "It's another example of how we continue to lead through meaningful, differentiated innovation that reflect where the cannabis category is headed."

Momentum Builds into Second Half of 2025

In addition to scaling infrastructure and launching new listings, the Company continues to see strong and growing demand in its core Ontario market, where it believes significant headroom for growth remains. With interest building from major retail accounts, these relationships are not only driving deeper retail penetration within Ontario, but also helping to advance select new provincial opportunities. As a result, Glow enters the second half of 2025 with strong momentum and a strategic foundation for long-term growth.

About Glow Lifetech Corp.

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the proposed Debt Settlement, including the amount and completion thereof and statements regarding the Offering, including the amount of proceeds expected to be raised, the timing for closing, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the Offering and Debt Settlement described in this news release will be completed on the terms described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca

