Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of environmental baseline studies at the Company's 100% owned, road-accessible Scottie Gold Mine DSO Project (the "Project") in British Columbia's Golden Triangle region. A comprehensive environmental baseline program will position the Company to advance permitting and demonstrate the Project is a simplistic, low-impact gold mining operation on a brownfields site.

Scottie has contracted leading environmental consultants to carry out a multi-faceted, multi-year environmental baseline study at the Project. Baseline studies will be primarily led by Nisga'a Growth Corporation-partnered SLR, and supported by several top environmental and socio-economic firms, including Ecofor Consulting Ltd. and Two Worlds Consulting. The environmental baseline program includes archaeological, aquatics, terrestrial, hydrogeological, and geochemical data collection. This environmental baseline program will serve as the basis for the required regulatory authorization applications.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, President, commented "The initiation of environmental baseline studies marks an important milestone for the Scottie Gold Mine DSO Project. Led by a First Nation-partnered business, this highly experienced group of technical consultants will help Scottie navigate the amendment of the Scottie Mine permit needed to operate the Project. We look forward to working together to establish the Project as a low impact, high-margin operation made possible through existing local infrastructure and community support."

Environmental baselines are a comprehensive assessment of the environmental conditions in a specific area prior to the construction of a proposed project. They are designed to document the existing environmental conditions of the area, including air, water, soil, and biotic resources, and serve to establish a baseline that can be used to assess the potential impact of a proposed project. Environmental Baseline Studies are an essential part of the mine permitting processes and help to ensure that mining companies operate in a conscientious and sustainable manner.

These studies will build on the database of environmental data Scottie has collected since exploration began in 2019, as the Company continues to maintain our commitment to operate environmentally and socially responsibly.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Contact Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu and Tide North properties. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 58,500 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of producing a high-margin DSO product.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

