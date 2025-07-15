Anzeige
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 13:42 Uhr
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 14 July 2025 were:

220.81c Capital only USD (cents)
164.22p Capital only Sterling (pence)
224.86c Including current year income USD (cents)
167.23p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 30,500 Ordinary shares on 9th December 2024, the Company has 189,270,248 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 52,552,553 shares held in Treasury.


