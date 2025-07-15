Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - A new report from DesignRush reveals that while tech salaries have risen nationally, wages in 10 U.S. states have actually declined over the past decade, even after adjusting for inflation.

The 2025 Tech Salary Performance Report looks at salary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for six high-paying tech jobs, comparing 2014 to 2024 wages.

The findings show that not all regions have benefited equally from the tech boom.

Top 5 States Where Tech Salaries Dropped the Most:

Wyoming - Pay fell by $8,158, down 6.62% Delaware - Pay dropped $8,426, down 6.57% Rhode Island - Down $4,849, or 4.05% Mississippi - Lost $3,457, a 3.90% decrease Kansas - Wages fell $2,556, down 2.49%





"Even though tech jobs are in high demand, pay isn't growing evenly across the country," said Anonta Khan, PR Manager at DesignRush.



"Some states are falling behind due to weak internet access, limited investment, and fewer tech companies."

These states often face barriers like poor internet infrastructure, minimal tech education programs, and weak startup ecosystems.

By contrast, the national average tech salary rose 8.19%, from $114,268 in 2014 to $123,658 in 2024, fueled by growth in fields like software development and cybersecurity.

