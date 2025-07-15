ZBD SECURES EU EMI LICENSE, ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CLEARBANK TO MERGE DIGITAL ASSETS WITH TRADITIONAL FINANCE

Multiple licenses and banking partnership position ZBD to enable seamless fusion of crypto and fiat payment services across the European Economic Area.

AMSTERDAM, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZBD , the innovative fintech company creating next-gen payment experiences for interactive entertainment, has secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in the Netherlands and announced a strategic partnership with ClearBank , the enabler of real-time clearing and embedded banking.

This latest regulatory milestone follows ZBD's achievement in December 2024, when it became one of the first companies in the EU to be approved under MiCAR. With both MiCAR and EMI licenses, ZBD is now among a very select group of companies authorized to offer a comprehensive range of fiat and crypto services across the entire European Economic Area (EEA).

Marca Wosoba, COO of ZBD, commented:

"Securing the EMI license is a crucial step in our mission to be the next-gen PSP for interactive entertainment. By combining our innovative Bitcoin-based solutions with traditional fiat services, we're creating a truly comprehensive and innovative financial ecosystem for our users across the EEA."

To activate its expanded capabilities under the EMI and MiCAR, ZBD has partnered with ClearBank as its EU and EEA banking partner. ClearBank will provide operational accounts for business expenses and safeguarding accounts for client funds, enabling ZBD EU users to fund EUR balances alongside Bitcoin in the ZBD ecosystem to complement existing Bitcoin capabilities.

The EMI license enables ZBD to store and transfer fiat e-money, offer debit cards, and soon, offer virtual IBANs for businesses and consumers - all of which form the foundation for a new wave of fintech products for the games industry. For example, players will be able to pay into one game in euros, earn rewards in Bitcoin in another, and seamlessly transfer funds across games and platforms, instantly and with minimal fees.

Ezequiel Canestrari, Chief Operating Officer at ClearBank Europe, said:

"We're honoured to be chosen as ZBD's European partner. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and forward-thinking solutions, and we're excited to be part of ZBD's growth journey, unlocking our clients' potential to innovate revolutionary fintech products. We look forward to supporting their continued success."

By combining the reach of traditional fiat services with the speed and efficiency of Bitcoin's Lightning Network, ZBD is breaking down the barriers between legacy and next-generation payment systems, moving money through the internet as seamlessly as information.

About ZBD

ZBD is a leader in payments innovation, pushing the boundaries of how we move money across the internet. Within gaming, ZBD has made a name for itself by powering instant real-money rewards for partners ranging from Square Enix to 1047 Games. Beyond gaming, ZBD enables unique payments-based use cases across interactive entertainment and adjacent industries. Whether it's streaming money alongside audio in podcasting apps like Fountain, or implementing instant revenue sharing for each ad impression for adtech innovators like Slice and AdInMo, ZBD makes money move online as seamlessly as information.

To learn more, visit https://zbd.gg/

About ClearBank

ClearBank is a purpose-built, technology-enabled clearing bank. Through its banking licence and intelligent, robust technology solutions, ClearBank enables its partners to offer real-time payment and innovative banking services to their customers.

ClearBank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority (Financial Services Register number: 754568).

ClearBank Europe N.V. is authorised by the European Central Bank (ECB) and supervised by the De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

Visit www.clear.bank for more information.

