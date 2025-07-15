Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
Build Productions: The Build Show Welcomes Jordan Smith

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / As the leading provider of residential construction insight and education, The Build Show continues to expand our team of Expert builders passionate about sharing their expertise and experience. Jordan Smith, Co-Founder and Owner along with his wife Veronica of Smith House, re-joins The Build Show! Jordan worked with Risinger Build and Matt Risinger back in the 2015 timeframe - the early days of creating YouTube videos with Matt. Jordan is known for its commitment to craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and transparent building practices, building affordable high performance healthy homes.

With more than 15 years of experience in the homebuilding industry, Jordan brings a unique blend of hands-on technical expertise and client-focused service to every project. A true builder at heart, Jordan started his career in the trades, working on job sites while studying engineering and construction management. His deep respect for skilled labor and high-performance building systems laid the foundation for Smith House, which has grown into a trusted name in custom home construction and renovation. Smith House has become recognized for its educational approach-regularly sharing building science insights, behind-the-scenes processes, and real-world jobsite problem-solving through social media, education, and industry events. Jordan's ability to demystify construction and connect with both homeowners and professionals has earned him a loyal following and partnerships across the industry. Jordan is a passionate advocate for better building standards.

Matt Risinger, founder of The Build Show says, "I am beyond excited to welcome back Jordan to our team! He is a pro on camera and a natural teacher!" Check out Jordan's Videos. Subscribe to The Build Show Newsletter to stay informed on the latest Build Show news.

Contact

Sheri Rhodine
Marketing & PR
sheri@buildproductions.com

SOURCE: Build Productions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-build-show-welcomes-jordan-smith-1048488

