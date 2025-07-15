ProductNow Raises $6M to Launch the AI-Native Stack for Product Teams

The agentic platform unifies fragmented product workflows, turning business intent into coordinated execution at enterprise scale

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / ProductNow , the first AI-native operating system for product teams, today announced a $6 million seed round led by Sierra Ventures , with participation from Parameter Ventures and senior operators from leading cloud, consumer, and AI companies.

Tript Singh Lamba is the Founder & CEO of ProductNow, an AI-native platform redefining how product teams work. Over two decades, he built flagship platforms at Microsoft, Google, and Expedia-helping launch Bing, the early core of Microsoft Messenger and Azure, and co-founding Google's Ads AI personalization team. He also led YouTube Ads through hypergrowth and drove an AI-first transformation of Expedia's consumer product. ProductNow is the culmination of these experiences, a category-defining system for the autonomous product teams of the future.

Modern product orgs don't struggle to ship code, they struggle to turn business strategy into coordinated execution. While AI has transformed engineering, product workflows remain stuck in docs, decks, and meetings. More than 3 million product, program, and strategy leaders influence over $1 trillion in software spend-yet they're still waiting for their Copilot moment.

It's the highest-leverage, least-augmented function in tech: one of the most powerful, yet underserved, layers in the enterprise. ProductNow unifies this chaos into a single AI-native system that helps teams move from idea to impact quickly, aligned, and at scale.

"With AI accelerating engineering, the real bottleneck is no longer code…it's turning strategy into execution and results," said Tript Singh Lamba, Founder & CEO of ProductNow. "We're building a system of leverage that augments teams across product, program, and beyond--amplifying judgment, reducing overhead, and bringing the kind of AI advantage developers have to the rest of the org."

AI-accelerated code. ProductNow accelerates everything around it.

ProductNow is an agentic platform that seamlessly integrates with the tools teams already use. Its AI copilots augment and amplify leaders across the organization, starting with product, program, and strategy. Welcome to the Neural Command Era, where human judgment is the command, and AI is the engine of execution that turns intent into coordinated action, freeing teams from the friction of docs, decks, and meetings.

"This isn't an incremental upgrade, it rewires the core of how products get built," said Tim Guleri, Managing Partner at Sierra Ventures. "ProductNow gives teams a real-time system of execution…something every product leader has wanted, but no one has delivered. It's a rare kind of platform shift, and Tript has the depth and precision to see it through."

ProductNow is building the first AI-native system for product creation in the enterprise. Designed around collaborative agents, the platform replaces fragmented tools and manual workflows with intelligent, end-to-end coordination from strategy to execution. Founded by Tript Singh Lamba, former product executive at Expedia, Google, and Microsoft, the company is backed by Sierra Ventures, Parameter Ventures, and top MAANG operators. Learn more at http://www.productnow.ai .

