Climate First Bank Names Ed Chiles to Board of Directors

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank created to combat the climate crisis, today announced the appointment of Ed Chiles to its Board of Directors. Chiles, the son of former Florida Governor Lawton Chiles, is a nationally recognized leader in sustainable tourism and agriculture and co-founder of the United Nations-affiliated Blue Community Consortium. Ed Chiles, founder of the Chiles Group, spent more than 45 years building a portfolio of acclaimed waterfront restaurants in Florida-from the Sandbar (est.?1979) to Mar Vista (1989) and the Beach House (1993). He's been recognized as an internationally respected leader in sustainable tourism, with a deep commitment to locally sourced ingredients.

?Under his leadership, the Chiles Group was named the first Global Observatory for Sustainable Tourism by the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). His expertise has been showcased at international forums, including Windsor Castle's Sustainable Tourism Consultation, the UNTWO Special Consultation on Sustainable Tourism for the SDG's, COP26 in Glasgow, COP28 in Dubai, and the UN Small Island Development States Conference (SIDS) in Antigua.

Barbuda, SOCAP International in San Francisco, and NOAA's Capitol Hill Oceans Week. A pioneer in sustainable tourism, Chiles co-founded the Blue Community Consortium in 2015 to promote coastal preservation, enhancement, and resiliency, through responsible hospitality and land-use practices.??

Mr. Chiles is the owner of Gamble Farm Organics, which is one of only six organic farms in Florida to hold a Real Organic Project Certification. This distinction that goes beyond USDA standards to recognize farms truly committed to organic integrity. At the heart of Gamble is a deep dedication to building healthy, living microbial soil because nourishing the soil is the key to growing truly nutrient-rich food.

Chiles is also a founding member of Solutions to Avoid Red Tide (START), serves on the boards of the Gulf Shellfish Institute and Gulf Seafood Foundation, and was co-founder of the All Clams on Deck initiative. This innovative aquaculture program uses hard-shell clams to filter and improve water quality in Tampa Bay naturally.

Additionally, Chiles led the Pine Avenue Restoration Project, which was awarded "The Greenest Little Main Street in America," earning the Bradenton Area CVB's Champion Tourism Award in 2021, and was featured in the Global Sustainable Tourism Council Destination Stewardship Journal as a "Model for Sustainable Stewardship".

He has built lasting partnerships with organizations like the Tourist Development Council Advisory Board, the Brain Health Initiative and the University of South Florida's Patel College of Global Sustainability to develop innovative solutions in marine science, climate adaptation, and sustainable growth.??

?His lifelong dedication to environmental preservation, thoughtful entrepreneurship, and community resilience will help strengthen Climate First Bank's mission to expand sustainable finance and deliver meaningful, lasting impact for its stakeholders.

"I've had the privilege of knowing Ken LaRoe for many years and have always admired his visionary approach to reshaping banking. Ken consistently goes above and beyond, applying creativity and integrity to financial innovation. I'm honored to have been chosen as a member of the Climate Bank board. I look forward to promoting their cutting-edge banking solutions and spotlighting the innovative programs they offer," said Ed Chiles, Owner of the Chiles Group.



Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

