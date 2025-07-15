NetBrands Corp.: NetBrands Corp Pivots to Mine Dogecoin, Acquiring Crypto Mining Hardware and Looks to Expand into Hybrid Mining Strategy

NetBrands Corp Positions itself to Mine for Shareholder Value with Bold Pivot to Dogecoin and Hybrid Crypto Mining!

ISLAND PARK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / NetBrands Corp., Delaware corporation (OTCID:NBND) (the "Company") is electrifying the investment landscape with strategic and high-potential pivot into the booming crypto mining sector! As part of an aggressive internal transformation, NetBrands is not just acquiring income-producing assets, but establishing itself as a significant player in the digital economy by directly "owning the mint, not just the coin."

We are not just another company dipping our toes into crypto; NetBrands is diving in with a shrewd focus on Dogecoin mining, a strategic move designed to maximize returns. Dogecoin offers compelling advantages, including lower mining difficulty, reduced power consumption, and crucially, freedom from the four-year "halving" events that can impact profitability.

But NetBrands is thinking even bigger. While the immediate strategy involves mining Dogecoin and leveraging platforms like NiceHash for daily Bitcoin conversions, the company is also implementing a dynamic hybrid mining strategy. This forward-thinking approach will diversify its future fleet of rigs, positioning NetBrands to capitalize on emerging opportunities and mitigate risks across the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

Why This Matters for Investors:

Direct Ownership of Digital Production: Forget just holding crypto; NetBrands is building the infrastructure to actively produce it, creating a powerful engine for value creation.

Strategic Dogecoin Focus: By targeting Dogecoin, NetBrands is tapping into a market with inherent advantages for profitability and scalability with an arbitrage opportunity.

Hybrid Mining for Resilience: The company's diversified approach to mining will enable flexibility and robust performance regardless of market shifts.

Aggressive Pursuit of Shareholder Value: This bold pivot is a clear signal of NetBrands' commitment to unlocking significant new revenue streams and boosting shareholder returns.

NetBrands Corp., already operating through diversified subsidiaries and now doubling down on its commitment to Web 3.0 expansion. This strategic pivot into crypto mining perfectly aligns with the company's strong interest in acquiring digital and Web 3.0 assets, setting the stage for explosive growth in this cutting-edge segment.

"We've been meticulously monitoring the blockchain sector, and the opportunity in digital crypto mining is exceptional," stated Paul Adler, President & CEO of NetBrands Corp. "We're not merely establishing a treasury like many companies; we are making a bold move to own the mint itself, not just the coin. This positions NetBrands to be a powerhouse in Web 3.0 and potentially deliver substantial value to our shareholders."

For more information on NetBrands Corp (NBND) please visit new domain name with more information to be added soon:

www.nbndcorp.com

About NetBrands Corp

Headquartered in Island Park, NY, NetBrands Corp (OTCID:NBND) operates through diversified subsidiaries with a keen M&A focus on acquiring e-commerce assets and private businesses, particularly within the digital and Web 3.0 verticals. The company is strategically expanding its reach, with a strong emphasis on the rapidly growing Web 3.0 segment.

