Prince Silver Corp.: Prince Silver Appoints Director and Announces Summer Drilling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Prince Silver Corp. (formerly Hawthorn Resources Corp.) (CSE:PRNC)(OTC:HWTNF) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Darrell Rader, BBA, as a director of the Company.

Mr. Rader brings over 20 years of experience in silver mining and exploration, having played a key role in acquiring and developing several silver projects. With a proven track record of raising over $150 million for mineral exploration, he offers valuable connections with institutional investors and bankers, enhancing Prince Silver's strategic network.

Mr. Rader is currently the President and CEO of Minaurum Gold Inc., a silver exploration company based in Mexico. He is also the founder of Defiance Silver Corp. and has previously served as Head of Corporate Development at IMPACT Silver Corp., a silver mining company. Mr. Rader holds a BBA in Finance from Simon Fraser University. Mr. Rader will fill the vacancy left by Daniel Joyce who has resigned from the Company's board of directors as of July 14, 2025.

"We are delighted to welcome Darrell to our board as an independent director as we continue to aggressively focus on becoming a leading silver explorer," said Ralph Shearing, P.Geol., President. "Darrell brings a strong track record, having successfully guided multiple silver companies from exploration through to development.

I would also like to extend my gratitude to Daniel Joyce for his leadership and invaluable contributions as former CEO and as a board member since the Company's initial public offering. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Fully Funded Summer Drilling

This board change comes at a pivotal moment for Prince Silver. With the Stampede Metals Corporation acquisition now closed, all related securities issued, and nearly $4 million in gross proceeds released to the Company, Prince Silver Corp is fully funded and advancing preparations for a phase one drill program at its flagship Prince Silver Project in Nevada.

The 6,500-meter reverse circulation drill program is scheduled to begin in early August, and will target the expansion of higher-grade zones, validation of historical drill results, and definition of the broader mineralized system.

The Prince Silver Project, located in Elephant Country, Nevada, hosts a significant polymetallic carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) and sediment-hosted gold system with near-term development potential.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The known deposit identified with historic drilling is open in all directions and is near surface. Prince Silver Corp also holds interest in the Stampede Gap Project a district scale copper-gold-moly porphyry system located ~15km NNM of the Prince Silver Project and, holds option interest in the Broken Handle Project, an early-stage mineral exploration project located southern British Columbia, Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ralph Shearing, Director, President

Tel: 604-764-0965

Email: rshearing@princesilvercorp.com

Website: www.princesilvercorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: completion of the Acquisition and related transactions, proposed drill programs, amendments to the Company's website, property option payments and regulatory and corporate approvals. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, dependence on key personnel, completion of satisfactory due diligence in respect of the Acquisition and related transactions, and compliance with property option agreements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, failure to obtain regulatory or corporate approvals, exploration results, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Prince Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/prince-silver-appoints-director-and-announces-summer-drilling-1048801