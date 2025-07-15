Providence, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE), the fast-growing digital mortgage platform redefining the path to homeownership, announced today that Kristin Miller will lead BlinkQC.

BlinkQC is an AI powered mortgage Quality (QC) solution designed to streamline mandatory pre-closing audits for conventional files. Mortgage regulators require that 10% of all conventional files must be audited by either a 3rd party or a different division inside of a mortgage company prior to a closing. Currently mortgage lenders either send files out to a 3rd party to review and pay between $125.00 and $175.00 per file. The process can take up to a couple of hours to a couple of days. Lenders who take this route lose control of the process. Lenders who choose to perform the services in-house usually add staff and other costs to meet the industry QC standards.

BlinQC runs over 800 rules and is a highly sophisticated product that cuts QC processing times down from hours to minutes at lower costs allowing lenders to close loans subject to an audit faster and with more certainty. BlinkQC is essentially underwriting the file all over again and also provides the added benefit of decreasing the probability of mortgage buybacks which is an expensive and painful event for mortgage lenders.

Said Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline, "I am beyond thrilled for Kristin to take over BlinkQC. Kristin and I started working together 15 years ago as my former company hired her as a post closer. Kristin quickly became a rising star taking over the department and then moving to California to open, manage and run the state office. She is a quality focused leader with excellent attention to detail and strong product skills."

There are 871 Independent Mortgage bankers that must adhere to the mandatory QC standards. BlinkQC has been live in production with Beeline for about 30 days and is currently being tested by two lenders. The product will move into production to start generating revenue for Beeline Labs, our SAAS division during the month of August.

"BlinkQC is faster, it's cheaper and it's a highly accurate solution that will save lenders time and money. I am proud of what we have built and super excited to work with Sabrina Majalca, the brains behind the product," said Kristin Miller.

Beeline will price the product on a seat basis and not for each transaction which makes the product engagement attractive for lenders.

