Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Bitcoin-backed company and provider of enterprise-grade infrastructure for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional ~57.5 Bitcoin to its treasury.

Details are as follows:

Number of Bitcoin Purchased: ~57.5 Bitcoin

Average Purchase Price: ~US$118,162 per Bitcoin

Amount Purchased: ~US $6,800,000

Total Bitcoin Holdings: ~238.5 Bitcoin

Total Average Purchase Price: ~US$75,331 per Bitcoin

Total Amount Purchased: ~US$17,977,505

In line with its ongoing Bitcoin accumulation strategy to grow its LSP business, LQWD now holds ~238.5 Bitcoin or approximately ~866 Sats per LQWD share, or ~688 Sats per diluted share. This represents a BTC Yield of ~54.6% year-to-date (YTD), calculated as the percentage change in Sats per diluted share. The Company currently has 27,546,741 shares outstanding, remains debt-free, and holds all Bitcoin reserves unencumbered. LQWD remains focused on increasing its Bitcoin-per-share metrics as a foundational component of its value strategy aligning growth with long-term shareholder interests.

"Bitcoin is the foundation of our business, and every additional purchase strengthens our position in the global payments network of the future," said Shone Anstey, CEO of LQWD. "Our long-term strategy is centered on accumulating Bitcoin, deploying it efficiently, and scaling in step with the growth of the Lightning Network."

LQWD is a Canadian-domiciled public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company is audited and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at scale. As one of the first public companies dedicated to Lightning infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes designed to earn transaction fees and support network liquidity.

With a strategic Bitcoin treasury and infrastructure positioned for scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emerging potential of Lightning-based payment technology.

For more information, please visit LQWD's website and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

