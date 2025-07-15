New fire-resistant container aims to enhance the safe transport of waste lithium-ion batteries across the United Kingdom and Ireland. From ESS News Recycling and resource recovery solutions provider Enva has launched Battery Safe Box, a purpose-engineered solution for the safe storage and transportation of lithium battery waste, including defective units. The innovation comes as fires linked to lithium-ion batteries totaled 1,330 in 2024 in the United Kingdom alone according to QBE Insurance Group, highlighting safety and compliance needs across the clean-tech sector. Capable of holding up to ...

