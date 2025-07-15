Omilia, a global leader in enterprise conversational AI, proudly announces the appointment of Marios Fakiolas as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Marios returns to Omilia at a pivotal time to lead the company's next phase of technological innovation and drive its transformation into an AI-first organization.

With a career spanning more than 20 years across defense, software engineering, enterprise software, and AI startups, Marios brings a unique combination of deep technical expertise and executive leadership. He first joined Omilia in 2017 holding senior technical roles and was instrumental in shaping the company's early voice-first AI capabilities.

In 2021, Marios founded HelloWorld PC, a boutique tech firm focused on AI and modern engineering practices. As CEO, he scaled HelloWorld into a trusted innovation partner delivering next-generation AI solutions across sectors. Now, he returns to Omilia with a bold vision for the future.

"I'm thrilled to return to Omilia at an exciting moment in the evolution of Conversational AI," said Marios Fakiolas, CTO of Omilia. "We are moving beyond bots into intelligent, agentic systems that understand context, adapt in real time, and deliver real business outcomes. My mission is to drive the agentic transformation of our products, reimagine our platform architecture, and empower our teams to innovate fearlessly. Together, we'll redefine what enterprise-grade AI can achieve."

Marios will report to Dimiris Vassos, Omilia's Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, who leads the company's end-to-end product vision and strategy. "Marios is a visionary thinker with battle-tested engineering leadership and a relentless focus on customer impact," said Vassos. "His previous work with AI-native architectures and proven ability to scale high-performance teams positions him well to lead us into the next era of Conversational AI. I'm excited to partner with Marios as we reshape the future of enterprise interactions."

Omilia's technology roadmap under Marios will be anchored on four key pillars: AI-driven engineering, cloud-native data flywheel architecture, end-to-end GenAI integration, and Agentic AI for Customer Service. His leadership signals Omilia's commitment to staying at the forefront of enterprise AI innovation, with a sharp focus on trust, scalability, and business value.

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Conversational AI platform revolutionizes how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of AI-first contact centers. Omilia's Unified Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises and built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

