ExaGrid reduces costs, improves archive data restore performance, and adds security and disaster recovery options for Rubrik users

ExaGrid, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced its Tiered Backup Storage appliances can now be used as a target for Rubrik backup software, and with advanced data deduplication will lower the cost of storing backups using the Rubrik Archive Tier or Rubrik Archive Tier with Instant Archive enabled as compared to storing the data in the Cloud or to an on-premise traditional storage.

Rubrik has a feature-rich product with many capabilities. ExaGrid adds to the Rubrik value proposition by improving the storage economics of Rubrik environments by working with Rubrik compression and deduplication and can achieve an additional reduction of 3:1 to 10:1 in addition to Rubrik's compression and encryption, further reducing storage by as much as 90%. The combined deduplication is between 6:1 and 20:1 depending on length of retention and data types.

Advantages of using ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage with Rubrik:

Significant savings for onsite and offsite storage and associated costs

Use less WAN bandwidth to the disaster recovery (DR) site

Fast disaster recovery from an on-premise data center versus the Cloud

Faster restores from archive data at the primary site versus the Cloud

Non-network-facing Repository Tier (tiered air gap) with a delayed delete policy and immutable data objects ensure data is ready to restore after a ransomware attack a second layer of protection behind Rubrik's ransomware recovery solution

"We are pleased to announce support of Rubrik, and to offer Rubrik users a huge savings for the long-term retention of backup data. Rubrik customers tend to store a couple of weeks' worth of retention locally to Rubrik and then store longer-term retention to the Cloud, which can be very expensive. The ExaGrid solution dramatically lowers those storage costs and allows for much quicker archive data restores for user productivity. We also bring another layer of ransomware recovery in addition to the ransomware recovery that Rubrik provides," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We continue to innovate our Tiered Backup Storage to offer the most integrations with 25+ industry-leading backup applications. We are excited to work with our channel partners to offer better backup storage for their Rubrik customers who are shocked at the high costs of cloud storage or are looking for better on-premise storage solutions."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

