HAKI Safety AB: Interim report April-June 2025 - HAKI Safety AB (publ)

"Organic growth and acquisitions that deliver but product mix affecting the margin", Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Second quarter 2025

Net sales increased 23 percent to SEK 324 M (263). Organically, net sales increased 6 percent. Acquisitions and divestments had a positive net impact on net sales of 20 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative net impact on net sales of 3 percent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 20 M (20).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 20 M (18). The divestment of Landqvist Mekaniska Verkstad resulted in a capital gain of SEK 3 M.

Net result after tax was SEK 11 M (11).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 56 M (14).

Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK 0.40 (0.40).

A new decentralised business area structure, which places increased focus on future profitable growth, became operational in the quarter.

A cost-saving and efficiency programme for the Scaffolding Systems business area was initiated, which aims to reduce the cost base by SEK 10-15 M annually.

Landqvist Mekaniska Verkstad was divested in April.

January-June 2025

Net sales increased 16 percent to SEK 587 M (505). Organically, net sales increased 2 percent. Acquisitions and divestments had a positive net impact on net sales of 16 percent. Exchange rate effects had a negative net impact on net sales of 2 percent.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 26 M (34).

Operating profit amounted to SEK 20 M (25).

Net result after tax was SEK -2 M (15).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 20 M (-4).

Earnings per share before and after dilution totalled SEK -0.07 (0.55).

This is a translation of the Swedish original version. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish language original, the latter shall prevail.

Financial summary 2025

Q2 2024

Q2 2025

Q1-Q2

2024

Q1-Q2 Net sales 324 263 587 505 Gross profit 114 96 207 183 Adjusted EBITA 20 20 26 34 Operating profit 20 18 20 25 Profit before tax 14 13 -3 17 Net result 11 11 -2 15









Net sales, growth % 23 -15 16 -24 Gross margin, % 35.2 36.6 35.3 36.3 Adjusted EBITA, % 6.2 7.6 4.4 6.7 Operating margin, % 6.2 6.7 3.4 5.0 Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK 0.40 0.40 -0.07 0.55 Cash flow operating activities, SEK 56 14 20 -4 Financial net debt, SEK M 390 288 390 288 Financial net debt / Adjusted EBITDA excl. IFRS 16, times 2.9 2.4 2.9 2.4 Equity/assets ratio, % 42 46 42 46

For more information, contact

Sverker Lindberg, President and CEO

Email: sverker.lindberg@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

Tomas Hilmarsson, CFO

Email: tomas.hilmarsson@hakisafety.com

Phone: +46 40 30 12 10

About HAKI Safety AB (publ)

HAKI Safety (formerly Midway Holding) is an international industrial group, focusing on safety products and solutions that create safe working conditions at temporary workplaces. The group has annual sales of about SEK 1 billion and has since 1989 been listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap. HAKI Safety offers a wide range of products and solutions within work zone safety, system scaffolds, and digital and technical solutions that help customers achieve safety and efficiency in their environments.

This information is information that HAKI Safety AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-15 13:00 CEST.