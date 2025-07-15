Anzeige
WKN: A0BMNG | ISIN: SE0000123671 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RE
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 12:00 Uhr
Rejlers AB: Interim Report Rejlers AB January - June 2025

April - June

  • Net sales increased by 5.2% to SEK 1,200.4 million (1,140.9)
  • Organic sales growth, excluding currency effects, increased to 5.7% (5.2)
  • EBITA amounted to SEK 81.6 million (83.0) and the EBITA margin amounted to 6.8% (7.3), affected by one working day less compared to previous year
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 61.3 million (65.4), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK -4.0 million (-2.0)
  • Net financial items amounted to SEK -12.3 million (-7.0), negatively impacted by currency effects
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK 39.2 million (47.1)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 1.74 (2.13) and after dilution to SEK 1.74 (2.13)

January - June

  • Net sales increased by 7.4% to SEK 2,401.7 million (2,236.9)
  • Organic sales growth, excluding currency effects, increased to 7.2% (2.9)
  • EBITA increased to SEK 184.1 million (181.3) and the EBITA margin amounted to 7.7% (8.1), affected by two working days less compared to previous year
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 148.2 million (149.1), impacted by acquisition expenses of SEK -4.0 million (-1.5)
  • Net financial items amounted to SEK -16.6 million (-10.2), negatively impacted by currency effects
  • Net profit after tax amounted to SEK 104.6 million (111.5)
  • Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 4.63 (5.04) and after dilution to SEK 4.63 (5.04)

Statement by the President and CEO

"Rejlers continues to deliver profitable growth. With an increase in earnings per share of over 1,000 percent in recent years, we have built a solid foundation for the next step in our journey. Our strategy towards 2030 is ambitious - we aim to achieve the industry's highest organic growth and reach SEK 8 billion in revenue. With a strong balance sheet, a clear direction, and leadership ready for growth, we are well-positioned to act as a catalyst in our customers' transition towards a sustainable future," says Viktor Svensson, President and CEO of Rejlers AB.

For further information, please contact:
Viktor Svensson, President and CEO, +46 70 657 20 26, viktor.svensson@rejlers.se
Anna Jennehov, CFO, +46 73 074 06 70, anna.jennehov@rejlers.se

This information is information that Rejlers AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CEST on 15 July 2025.

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,300 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2024, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.4 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com.


