Peab AB: Half-year report Peab: Continued stable development

Peab Half-year report January - June 2025

"Peab's stable development continued during the second quarter of the year. We reported slightly lower net sales for the quarter but a higher operating profit and improved operating margin. Civil engineering operations, premise construction and large sections of business area Industry continued to develop well while less housing construction impacted operations in project development, construction system and crane rentals", says Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab.

Summary according to segment reporting:

April - June 2025

Net sales SEK 14,937 million (15,232)

Operating profit SEK 760 million (619)

Operating margin 5.1 percent (4.1)

Pre-tax profit SEK 57 million (522). The settlement agreement regarding Mall of Scandinavia affected net financial items by SEK -611 million

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 0.20 (1.48)

Orders received SEK 13,183 million (16,434)

Cash flow before financing SEK -560 million (-95)

January - June 2025

Net sales SEK 25,862 million (26,373)

Operating profit SEK 482 million (513)

Operating margin 1.9 percent (1.9)

Pre-tax profit SEK -327 million (340). The settlement agreement regarding Mall of Scandinavia affected net financial items by SEK -611 million

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -1.04 (1.03)

Orders received SEK 29,757 million (34,323)

Order backlog SEK 51,757 million (50,578)

Cash flow before financing SEK -923 million (-313)

Net debt SEK 9,525 million (9,585)

Net debt/equity ratio 0.6 (0.6)

