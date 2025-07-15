Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887234 | ISIN: SE0000106205 | Ticker-Symbol: PEKB
Frankfurt
15.07.25 | 08:06
6,740 Euro
+0,30 % +0,020
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6206,77014:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 11:00 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peab AB: Half-year report Peab: Continued stable development

Peab Half-year report January - June 2025

"Peab's stable development continued during the second quarter of the year. We reported slightly lower net sales for the quarter but a higher operating profit and improved operating margin. Civil engineering operations, premise construction and large sections of business area Industry continued to develop well while less housing construction impacted operations in project development, construction system and crane rentals", says Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab.

Summary according to segment reporting:

April - June 2025

  • Net sales SEK 14,937 million (15,232)
  • Operating profit SEK 760 million (619)
  • Operating margin 5.1 percent (4.1)
  • Pre-tax profit SEK 57 million (522). The settlement agreement regarding Mall of Scandinavia affected net financial items by SEK -611 million
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 0.20 (1.48)
  • Orders received SEK 13,183 million (16,434)
  • Cash flow before financing SEK -560 million (-95)

January - June 2025

  • Net sales SEK 25,862 million (26,373)
  • Operating profit SEK 482 million (513)
  • Operating margin 1.9 percent (1.9)
  • Pre-tax profit SEK -327 million (340). The settlement agreement regarding Mall of Scandinavia affected net financial items by SEK -611 million
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -1.04 (1.03)
  • Orders received SEK 29,757 million (34,323)
  • Order backlog SEK 51,757 million (50,578)
  • Cash flow before financing SEK -923 million (-313)
  • Net debt SEK 9,525 million (9,585)
  • Net debt/equity ratio 0.6 (0.6)

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab, is reached through

Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

This information is information that Peab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at July 15, 2025, 11 a.m. CEST.

Peab is the Nordic Community Builder with 13,000 employees and net sales of SEK 58 billion. With a local presence and focus on our own resources we develop, do the groundwork and build everyday life where it's lived. Company headquarters are in Förslöv on Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden. The Peab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.