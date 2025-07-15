Collaboration focuses on enabling remote automated treatment of ischemic stroke

Proximie (the "Company"), the leading global health technology platform digitising operating rooms ("OR"), announces a partnership with U.S.-based medical technology company, Imperative Care with the aim of driving the development of a robotic surgical system to treat ischemic stroke.

Proximie announces a partnership with U.S.-based medical technology company, Imperative Care to drive the development of a robotic surgical system to treat ischemic stroke.

Imperative Care researches, develops and manufactures connected innovations to elevate care for people affected by devastating vascular diseases such as strokes and pulmonary embolisms; addressing specific gaps in treatment and care to transform the entire patient journey.

The partnership supports physicians in the use of Imperative Care's Telos robotic-assisted technology platform. The platform, currently in development, is designed to enable physicians to perform aspiration thrombectomy procedures, both on-site and remotely (via telesurgery), to treat stroke patients. Patients will benefit from improved access to cutting-edge treatments regardless of their location saving lives across both developed and developing economies.

A key part of the Telos platform's functionality is the integration of Proximie's Software Development Kit ("SDK") at a system level; allowing audio, video, and telemetry data to be shared with the physicians performing the procedure, through a customised, Telos-specific, tenant of the Proximie platform.

Proximie's SDK helps medical device developers improve patient outcomes, and surgical productivity, by enhancing the innovation and development of medical technology systems used across the OR. Specifically, the SDK allows developers to obtain data on how devices perform in real-world surgeries contributing to development of new technologies and robotic surgical systems, supercharging MedTech performance.

With over 12 million strokes occurring globally each year; resulting in an economic cost of over US$890 billion1; the collaboration between Proximie and Imperative Care is an important step toward reducing the human and economic cost of strokes through improved treatment.

Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, Founder and CEO of Proximie, said:

"Proximie shares Imperative Care's commitment to making stroke thrombectomy available to more patients, bringing treatment to those who might not otherwise have timely access to this hugely impactful therapy both on-site and remotely via telesurgery.

"The integration of Proximie's SDK within the Telos robotic-assisted platform clearly demonstrates the value Proximie is providing to medical robotics developers and surgeons. We look forward to working with Imperative Care as it continues to develop this novel technology."

Richard Leparmentier, Chief Technology Officer of Imperative Care, commented:

"Our Telos robotics platform is fundamental to the way we think at Imperative Care about the future of stroke and vascular care, and we are pleased to be working with Proximie toward the goal of making this visionary technology available to patients."

Fred Khosravi, Chairman and CEO of Imperative Care, added:

"Aspiration thrombectomy is one of the most powerful treatments in all of medicine, and yet in the United States today, approximately 80% of all ischemic stroke patients who are candidates for this treatment are not receiving this vital care2 and in other parts of the world, the treatment gap is much higher. At Imperative Care, we believe that one of the most effective means of addressing this shortcoming of care is to utilize robotics and automation to dramatically expand the reach of thrombectomy and make timely, effective treatment available to the entire population."

In addition to integrating the SDK in partners' medical devices, Proximie also uses the SDK in the Company's plug-and-play hardware products; including the PxKit; emphasising the developmental benefits made possible by the SDK.

The announcement follows recent partnerships between Proximie and numerous global MedTech players. Notably, the Company recently announced a global partnership with Olympus Corporation the medical technology company and market leader in innovative surgical tools and endoscopy systems; and a partnership with Distalmotion the surgical robotics pioneer and developer of the Dexter surgical robot.

To date, Proximie is deployed across five continents and is working with hundreds of healthcare systems and major medical device developers creating a truly global impact by improving access to high-quality surgical care in both developed and developing economies.

About Proximie

Proximie is a global health technology platform focused on digitizing operating and diagnostic rooms.

Proximie's mission is to make surgery more accessible, efficient, and effective for everyone, via cutting-edge, cloud-based technology.

Proximie's OR intelligence platform offers a tailored digital ecosystem which drives healthcare innovation.

The platforms facilitates real-time connectivity, unified data including data capture, structure, and control capabilities, AI enabled insight, and a context-rich video library.

This provides benefits for the entire healthcare ecosystem via improved productivity, optimized workflows, accelerated training, and enhanced medical technology innovation; benefitting patient outcomes.

By opening-up surgery beyond traditional operating room boundaries, Proximie is facilitating a rich, insightful data set which naturally feeds best practices into the entire healthcare ecosystem.

Founded by Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, Proximie has now been deployed in over 800 hospitals across 50 countries in five continents.

Proximie has contracts with over 40 major medical device companies with access to 90% of operating rooms and diagnostic suites in the U.K., U.S., and EU and been published in over 20 medical journals.

Proximie is the author of a report on 'A cut above: optimizing efficiency in operating rooms', highlighting strategies to maximize OR utilization and deliver more operations for patients without compromising quality of care.

For more information, please visit www.proximie.com or follow @Proximie on X and LinkedIn.

About Imperative Care, Inc.

Imperative Care is a commercial-stage medical technology company researching, developing and manufacturing connected innovations to elevate care for people affected by devastating vascular diseases such as stroke and pulmonary embolism. The company is focused on addressing specific gaps in treatment and care to make an impact across the entire patient journey. Imperative Care is based in Campbell, Calif. https://imperativecare.com.

The robotic system described herein is not approved or available for sale.

