LegalOn Technologies, a global leader in legal AI for contracting, today announced a major upgrade to its tools and expansion into matter management, bringing together AI, trusted legal content and an organization's own knowledge to deliver faster, more reliable contracting from intake to completion.

"We want to help legal teams solve the problems that slow business, create risk and plague contracting," said Daniel Lewis, US CEO of LegalOn. "Contract pain is acute when reviewing agreements, but it includes steps before and after, which is why we've expanded to matter management. Now we can help legal teams intake, respond to and track all sorts of requests from the business, not just contracts."

Matter Management that Works Across the Business

LegalOn's new Matter Management offering organizes and tracks legal work, speeding up the work of legal teams and improving collaboration with business stakeholders, including sales, marketing, HR and finance.

With Matter Management, users can:

Simplify and structure the intake of legal requests for all issues, not just contracts, gathering needed information and ensuring no request is overlooked.

Assign owners, track deadlines and collaborate across teams, keeping stakeholders informed and reducing communication friction.

Save time with AI that offers suggestions based on past requests and other relevant materials.

Enhance compliance, accountability and reporting with an audit trail of comments, reviews, approvals, documents and more.

"Between redlining and matter management, LegalOn provides the tools I need to review contracts and support me through the contracting process in one platform," said Trina Pangalilingan, General Counsel at Astrophysics Inc. "It forms an organized timeline of notes and communications so that I have visibility into a matter's status instead of having to dig through e-mails."

Enhancements to Make Contracting Even Easier

LegalOn also unveiled a new interface and platform-wide updates, including enhancements to Review, its AI contract review tool that identifies contract risks and suggests revisions based on attorney-built playbooks and each organization's unique legal standards, reducing contract review time by up to 85%.

Key benefits of the new interface and feature updates include:

Review Redlines to First-Party Paper: AI reviews counterparty redlines to first-party contracts, like sales contracts and NDAs, to assess if they meet a team's playbook for acceptable fallback positions, not just preferred language.

AI reviews counterparty redlines to first-party contracts, like sales contracts and NDAs, to assess if they meet a team's playbook for acceptable fallback positions, not just preferred language. Translation Across 28 Languages: Contracts written in 28 languages are automatically translated into English for review, then translated back into the original language when edits are complete.

Contracts written in 28 languages are automatically translated into English for review, then translated back into the original language when edits are complete. AI Knowledge Management: Woven throughout LegalOn, Knowledge Core transforms a company's contracts, matters and templates into a source of intelligence that constantly learns to help users search, compare and apply past knowledge to contracts, drafting, matters and more.

Woven throughout LegalOn, Knowledge Core transforms a company's contracts, matters and templates into a source of intelligence that constantly learns to help users search, compare and apply past knowledge to contracts, drafting, matters and more. Expanded AI Assistant: From intake to contract review to matter resolution, LegalOn Assistant provides help in more ways and with more tasks. Users can now ask questions about an individual contract or across their entire repository, summarize contract terms and redlines, draft clauses, find precedents, translate contracts and more.

Matter Management is seamlessly integrated with Review and Assistant on one platform. Organizations can adopt some or all of these products, with the flexibility to expand as their needs grow.

To learn more about LegalOn's new Matter management solution, read the full introduction on the blog. To see LegalOn in action, book a live demo or visit https://www.legalontech.com/.

About LegalOn Technologies

LegalOn is a global leader in legal AI for contracting. For the first time, AI, trusted legal content, and the full force of your team's legal knowledge come together to deliver faster, more reliable contracting. LegalOn's AI flags contract risks, recommends precise redlines, and organizes your contract data, eliminating hours of manual work that delay deals and increase risk-so you can move business forward. Trusted by 7,000+ organizations worldwide, LegalOn is backed by $130 million from the world's top investors, including SoftBank and Goldman Sachs, with headquarters in San Francisco, CA and Tokyo, Japan.

