Turnitin Delivers Turnitin Clarity to Bring Transparency and Responsible AI to the Writing Process, Supporting Academic Integrity in Education

As AI Reshapes How Students Learn and Write, The Next Generation of Turnitin Feedback Studio Empowers Educators with More Efficient Grading and AI Insights

OAKLAND, Calif., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnitin , a leading provider of technology solutions in academic integrity, announced the general availability of Turnitin Clarity, a purpose-built writing solution designed to help foster academic integrity and guide responsible use of AI in the classroom. Turnitin Clarity serves as a bridge between educators and students, delivering transparency, efficiency, and meaningful feedback in writing assessment, especially in today's AI-powered learning environment.

Building on a newly rearchitected Turnitin Feedback Studio (TFS) foundation, Turnitin delivers flexible assignment workflows, faster access to innovations, and more intuitive grading and feedback tools. With Turnitin Clarity seamlessly integrated, the solution becomes a one-stop environment where students can write, optionally using an incorporated AI assistant, revise and reflect. Educators can then engage, assess, and uphold integrity with full visibility into the writing process.

"Turnitin Clarity is our response to a defining challenge in education, how to uphold academic integrity and embrace the responsible use of AI," said Annie Chechitelli, chief product officer, Turnitin. "In an AI-powered world, we need more than detection, we need solutions that promote learning, invite dialogue, and equip educators and students to use AI ethically and confidently. That's why we built Turnitin Clarity."

The General Availability of Turnitin Clarity: Transparency and AI Literacy in the Writing Process

Turnitin Clarity is a transparent writing solution that enables educators to support students in the writing process with the help of educator-guided AI assistance. It includes a composition space for drafting assignments and an AI Assistant * offering students feedback in the writing process. Educators are equipped with the necessary data and insights into how students constructed their writing, from creation to final submission, which aids in teaching students to write with integrity and foster more meaningful engagement between educators and students.

Key features of Turnitin Clarity include:

Guided AI assistant: Students receive writing support at every stage, reinforcing structure, originality, and responsible use of generative AI.

Students receive writing support at every stage, reinforcing structure, originality, and responsible use of generative AI. Process transparency and insights: Educators see how work is built through indicators like revision timelines, pasted vs. typed text, and a summary of AI chat history.

Educators see how work is built through indicators like revision timelines, pasted vs. typed text, and a summary of AI chat history. Integrated academic integrity solutions: Similarity checking, AI writing detection **, and submission metrics appear in one view, streamlining the educator review.

Similarity checking, AI writing detection **, and submission metrics appear in one view, streamlining the educator review. Fast and personalized feedback: This solution makes the feedback fast and personalized and serves as a bridge between students and educators, making feedback a natural part of the process, encouraging growth and trust.

The Next Generation of Turnitin Feedback Studio: One Seamless Solution with Insights and Feedback All-In-One Place

Turnitin Feedback Studio reframes the academic integrity conversation as one focused on skills development rather than academic misconduct. This, paired with Turnitin Clarity, means educators can transform instances of plagiarism and AI misuse into valuable learning experiences, enabling students to uphold academic integrity while developing their writing, researching, and critical thinking skills.

New enhancements to Turnitin Feedback Studio include:

Modern, accessible design: A modern interface designed with educators, students, and accessibility in mind, ensures intuitive navigation and a more streamlined experience for users.

A modern interface designed with educators, students, and accessibility in mind, ensures intuitive navigation and a more streamlined experience for users. Enhanced similarity report including AI writing detector **: Updated match categories, and integrated AI insights, make originality reports clearer and easier to interpret, helping educators quickly identify and address integrity concerns with precision.

Updated match categories, and integrated AI insights, make originality reports clearer and easier to interpret, helping educators quickly identify and address integrity concerns with precision. Flexible feedback and grading workflows: Capabilities to deliver feedback to students faster, more effectively or with more impact, saves time on administrative tasks.

Capabilities to deliver feedback to students faster, more effectively or with more impact, saves time on administrative tasks. Supports a variety of educator needs for assessment: Flexible solution for a wider range of assignment types, including handwritten *** and AI-assisted writing, empowering educators to evolve their practices during a time of rapid change.

Perceptions of AI in education are split between optimism and concern. New global research from Turnitin and Vanson Bourne finds 78% of surveyed students, educators, and administrators alike feel positive about the impacts that AI is having on education. Yet, despite this, 95% believe AI is being misused in some capacity. When asked about the top challenges of AI in education, survey respondents across the board identified the challenge of overcoming the uncertainty of ensuring integrity. To widely unlock the benefits of AI in education without sacrificing academic integrity, workflow transparency between students and educators is crucial.****

For more information:

Turnitin Clarity is available as a paid add-on to all Turnitin Feedback Studio customers. The Next Generation of Turnitin Feedback Studio is now generally available.

Learn more about AI Assistant - " Rethinking writing support with Turnitin's AI assistant "

" Learn more about The Next Generation of TFS - "Unlocking insights: What's new in Turnitin Feedback Studio"

* The AI assistant within Turnitin Clarity has been trained and tested to support interactions in English only.

** AI writing detection is available when licensing Turnitin Originality.

*** Turnitin's Paper to Digital licensed add-on to Turnitin Feedback Studio, enables instructors to grade scanned handwritten work digitally.

**** Turnitin was a partner in providing compensation to conduct Vanson Bourne's research.

Press Contact

press@turnitin.com

About Turnitin

Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and meaningfully improving learning outcomes. For more than 25 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and fairness across all subject areas and assessment types. Turnitin products are used by educational institutions and certification and licensing programs to uphold integrity and increase learning performance, and by students and professionals to do their best, original work.

Turnitin has offices in Australia, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, Sweden, The United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. Over 16,000 customers in 185 countries use Turnitin services: Gradescope by Turnitin, iThenticate, Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Similarity, ExamSoft by Turnitin, ProctorExam and Ouriginal.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/turnitin-delivers-turnitin-clarity-to-bring-transparency-and-responsible-ai-to-the-writing-process-supporting-academic-integrity-in-education-302504924.html