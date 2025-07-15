vVARDIS Secures $50 Million in New Funding - Totalling $85 Million in Financing from Global Healthcare Investor OrbiMed - to Expand Rollout of Curodont, Its Drill-Free Early Tooth Decay Treatment

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / vVARDIS, a Swiss high growth dental company, and OrbiMed, a leading healthcare investment firm, announced the closing of a $50 million funding round, building on OrbiMed's initial $35 million investment, which closed in February. The total capital of $85 million will be used to refinance existing facilities and support the company's growth initiatives and continued global commercial expansion of innovative dental products under the Curodont brand, vVARDIS' groundbreaking drill-free treatment for early tooth decay.

vVARDIS currently is the fastest-growing dental manufacturer in its category 1 , with more than one million teeth treated in the United States since January 2024 2 . Last year's rapid expansion of sales in the U.S. has already driven nearly 10 percent of dental practices to purchase the product and treat more than 400,000 patients since 2024 2,3 .

Today, tooth decay remains the number one non-communicable disease in the world, according to the World Health Organization. The partnership between OrbiMed and vVARDIS is based on the shared vision of addressing the global tooth decay epidemic by building a U.S. and global leader in innovative dental products. With the market shifting from invasive to non-invasive care combined with the accelerated adoption of AI-detection of early tooth decay, vVARDIS products are well-timed to meet market demand while addressing the global tooth decay crisis. These innovative products allow dental practices to treat early tooth decay within minutes, drill-free and needle-free, saving dental professionals and patients chair time.

"After our initial investment, we've seen firsthand the momentum vVARDIS is building in the dental market with its Curodont products," said Matthew Rizzo, General Partner, OrbiMed. "We came in at a pivotal moment-just as the product began gaining real traction-and the company's rapid progress and the market's response have since reinforced our belief in the significant opportunities ahead. That's why we're excited to deepen our commitment and expand our investment to support vVARDIS in its next phase of growth."

Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, founders and co-CEOs of vVARDIS, said: "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with OrbiMed as we enter this next phase of growth. With Curodont now offered in nearly 10 percent of U.S. dental offices 4 , it's clear dental professionals are embracing our solution for early decay. This additional funding, combined with OrbiMed's strategic expertise, will accelerate our ability to serve dental professionals and patients globally. As dentists, we are delighted to bring forward a drill-free treatment for early decay that promises to elevate the standard of care for patients around the world."

William Blair & Company acted as the exclusive financial advisor to vVARDIS and McGuireWoods LLP and Rüd Winkler Partner AG acted as legal counsel.

AboutCurodont

Using a proprietary biomimetic formulation, Curodont is a groundbreaking treatment for early tooth decay that is clinically proven to help arrest the progression of and repair early tooth decay without the need of a drill. It replicates and builds on the body's natural defences, working together with minerals in the saliva to repair the damage done to the tooth in the early stages of tooth decay. Curodont is a non-invasive, drill-free solution: once the formula is applied, it diffuses through the enamel and repairs the missing parts of the tooth (lesions), working with minerals from saliva and mimicking the way nature created teeth (biomimetic). The beauty of this product is that Curodont helps patients save the natural tooth structure without artificial filling materials.

About vVARDIS AG

vVARDIS is a disruptive Swiss healthcare company located in Zug, Switzerland that offers groundbreaking biomimetic, non-invasive solutions for dental professionals under the Curodont brand. Founded by Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, DMDs, sisters, Swiss dentists, innovators and awarded entrepreneurs, vVARDIS is the result of more than 25 years of research, paired with the commitment of its founders to make an impact on people's lives, especially the underserved.

vVARDIS' mission is to expand access to novel approaches to the standard of care in dentistry with the purpose of improving oral health - the foundation for overall health. vVARDIS science is backed by 25 years of research and more than 230 scientific publications, including meta-analysis, peer-reviewed clinical studies and a long-term peer-reviewed real-world evidence study, demonstrating a success rate above 90%. It has been in clinical practice for more than 10 years. Curodont is already in the lectures of renowned universities as standard of care for the treatment of early decay.

For more information, visit vVARDIS at www.vVARDIS.com and www.linkedin.com/company/vvardis .

About OrbiMed

OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm, with approximately $17 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations, through private equity funds, public equity funds, and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital provider of choice, providing tailored financing solutions and extensive global team resources to help build world-class healthcare companies. OrbiMed's team of over 100 professionals is based in New York City, London, San Francisco, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Herzliya, and other key global markets.

For more information, visit OrbiMed at www.OrbiMed.com .

