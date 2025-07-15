The new kit combines Vector's validated lectins with Navinci's in situ PLA technology to gain insights beyond protein expression

Vector Laboratories, a leader in innovative proteomic and glycomic research solutions, and Navinci, an established developer of in situ proximity ligation assay-based solutions, today announced the launch of the Glysite Explorer in situ PLA Glycan Detection Kit. The kit represents the first commercially available product to study protein glycosylation and provides a simple approach to understand glycan-protein proximity with a spatial context.

The Glysite Explorer in situ PLA Glycan Detection Kit is a fully integrated tool for the spatial detection of glycans proximal to a protein of interest in FFPE tissues, FFPE cell pellets and fixed cells. Integrating a curated panel of Vector's Glysite Explorer lectins with Navinci's proprietary in situ Proximity Ligation Assay (isPLA), this system enables researchers to investigate a new dimension of biology.

"We're excited to share this new tool with researchers," said Lisa V. Sellers, PhD, CEO of Vector Laboratories. "Studying protein glycosylation is challenging and Vector is providing a transformational approach to expand the depth of information that can be gained from tissue samples. As a global leader in glycan detection tools, we have co-developed a novel and easy-to-use kit to make the study of glycosylation more accessible to researchers. We believe this new kit will greatly improve the accessibility of investigating protein glycosylation and will allow researchers to better interrogate this dimension in various sample types."

"We're excited about this partnership and how it leverages proven technologies to support researchers from discovery to validation," said Jenny Sundqvist, CEO of Navinci. "This is the first commercial product of its kind available to researchers studying protein glycosylation. By using Navinci's proven isPLA technology and Vector Labs' validated lectins (glycan binders), users of this kit can gain invaluable insight into protein function and disease processes."

A main feature of the kit is that it adds a new multiomic dimension to data by assessing the protein glycosylation state in a streamlined, easy-to-use, and reproducible approach. Through integrated analysis, scientists can advance their understanding of protein glycosylation in disease biology, biomarker discovery, and translational studies. In addition, the kit uses existing equipment and workflows so that researchers can generate new data using standard systems and protocols.

About Vector Labs

Vector Laboratories is a reagents manufacturer and services provider, partnering with scientists to address today's toughest biomedical challenges. Our product portfolio ranges from protein and glycan detection and visualization reagents to bioconjugation linker and dye technologies, all of which enable basic scientific discovery. Through custom products and services, including recombinant antibody engineering services, we help fuel our customers' development of next-generation therapeutics. Vector Laboratories is building on 45+ years of expertise and an unparalleled reputation for a culture of service, proven products, and incomparable technical partnership. To learn more, visit the Vector Laboratories website.

About Navinci

Navinci is a Swedish biotechnology company specializing in developing innovative solutions for studying proteins, protein-protein interactions and post translationally modified proteins in cells and tissues. With a focus and strong legacy in developing in situ proximity ligation assay technology, Navinci has established itself as a center of excellence in the spatial biology field and has a broad portfolio of products that help academic researchers and biopharma study the protein interplay in depth. For more information, visit the Navinci website.

