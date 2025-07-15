Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, introduces a new embedded document reader-the Regula 7223E-designed to streamline ID card checks at self-service kiosks and e-gates. Built specifically for ID-1 format documents, such as driver's licenses and national ID cards, the compact scanner helps borders and businesses speed up identity checks, reduce user errors, and deliver a better customer experience at scale.

Self-service solutions are the new norm in airports, hotels, casinos, and secure facilities. But verifying ID cards-especially when users insert them incorrectly or need to scan both sides separately-remains a common point of friction. The Regula 7223E solves this problem with:

Dual-side scanning in a single step.

No-wrong-way card insertion.

Automatic ejection after scanning.

The result: faster lines, fewer errors, and a smoother process for customers and operators alike.

Built for speed, designed for integration

The Regula 7223E is based on the desktop ID card reader Regula 72X3, which was released several years ago. The new OEM version responds to new challenges and can be used as a standalone document reader at kiosks, e-gates, or other self-service points. The Regula 7223E also has enhanced capabilities thanks to full compatibility with Regula's embedded full-page document reader Regula 70X8M, enabling businesses to automatically route different document types-passports or ID cards-to the correct device. The built-in indicator guides users through the process, improving usability and speeding up verification workflows.

Powered by Regula's robust software

Like all Regula document readers, the 7223E is backed by Regula Document Reader SDK, a comprehensive document verification software solution that enables multiple automated checks (including analyzing MRZ data, barcodes, RFID chips, and visual elements) to prove IDs' authenticity. It draws on Regula's proprietary world's largest identity document template database, which includes over 15,000 templates from 252 countries and territories.

"We designed the Regula 7223E to remove unnecessary friction in ID checks. With this launch, we now offer a complete suite of embedded readers tailored to document type, with shared software tools and synchronized operation. Whether verifying a passport or an ID card, organizations can count on fast, reliable, and accurate data capture and authentication from a single trusted provider," says Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

