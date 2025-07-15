Anzeige
15.07.2025 14:46 Uhr
Absolute Digital Media Named Finalists for Three UK Agency Awards, and Launches in Dubai to Power Global Growth

DUBAI, UAE, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolute Digital Media has been named a finalist in three headline categories at the prestigious UK Agency Awards 2025, cementing its reputation as one of the most commercially-focused, results-driven digital agencies operating on the global stage.

Absolute Digital Media Logo

- Best SEO Campaign

- Best Integrated Campaign

- Independent Agency of the Year

These nominations come at a pivotal time for the agency, following a phase of rapid international expansion, a stream of new high-profile client wins, and a firm focus on delivering aggressive growth for its partners across highly competitive sectors.

Now officially operating from dual headquarters in London and Dubai, Absolute Digital Media has made its mark in the UAE by securing strategic partnerships with major brands in finance, crypto, healthcare, Igaming, and e-commerce, launching high-performance digital campaigns that blend creative execution with relentless commercial precision.

The decision to open in Dubai was a deliberate move to support brands in the Middle East and globally who are serious about scale. The agency has already become a trusted partner for ambitious companies seeking to win in crowded online markets, particularly those looking for a sharper, more transparent alternative to the status quo.

Ben Austin, Founder and CEO, commented:

"Being shortlisted in three of the UK's most competitive agency categories is a massive testament to the team's ability to deliver not just creative campaigns, but real, measurable impact. As we expand internationally, our mission is clear: to help brands dominate their space with data-backed strategies, technical precision, and world-class delivery."

The agency's UK division continues to grow rapidly, with a strong mix of retained clients and award-winning campaigns that prioritise ROI over vanity metrics. Meanwhile, the Dubai operation is already turning heads in the region, building a team of experts on the ground and quickly becoming a performance powerhouse for brands across the GCC and beyond.

With over 17 years of experience, a battle-tested global team, and a leadership model built on accountability and scale, Absolute Digital Media is redefining what it means to be a high-impact digital agency in 2025, one that doesn't just promise results, but proves them.

CONTACT: Ben Austin, b.austin@absolute.digital, +97142518056

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731448/Absolute_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/absolute-digital-media-named-finalists-for-three-uk-agency-awards-and-launches-in-dubai-to-power-global-growth-302505551.html

