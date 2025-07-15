Stemtech Corporation Announces Leading Clinical Physician To Research the Values of Stemtech RCM Products

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Stemtech Corporation, the global leader and pioneer in stem cell nutrition, is proud to announce the collaboration with Dr. Sabine Hazan, MD., whose medical pedigree includes specializing in gastroenterology, hepatology, internal medicine and natural remedies. She has conducted over 300 clinical trials as part of her research efforts. Her pioneering work during Covid-19, where she clarified her patented protocol for hydroxychloroquine, Z-pack, Vitamin C, D and Zinc, was strategically posted to 'sound the alarm' and inform the world and similarly for a subsequent ivermectin, doxycycline, and zinc protocol. This joint effort of two pioneer thought leaders with Dr. Hazan and Stemtech is expected to be an exceptional step forward to benefit health and wellness.

With growing awareness of the health benefits of adult stem cells, Dr. Hazan and Stemtech Corporation, a Nevada USA company (OTCQB:STEK), are working together with a plan to conduct clinical trials on Stemtech's RCM System (R - stemrelease3 - release), (C - StemFlo Advanced® - circulation) and (M - MigraStem® - migration) patented nutraceutical products. Stemtech products are the pioneer of all-natural, plant-based stem cell nutrition products since 2005 and has cumulative sales of over $600 million USD, with returns of less than 2 percent. Stemtech currently distributes their products in the United States, Mexico, Ecuador, Canada and Taiwan.

John W. Meyer, President & COO of Stemtech Corporation commented "this collaboration with Dr. Hazan is very beneficial as a milestone not only for our Company, but also as a critical contribution to the health and wellness of people around the world. Dr. Hazan's indication is that the natural, plant-based approach of the RCM system and its potential for inflammation management. Dr. Hazan's intention is to conduct transparent, data-driven clinical trials, with a commitment to reporting both positive and negative outcomes to enhancing anti-aging as well as the benefits of a person's own DNA stem cells healing the human body." The main focus of this project will be to evaluate the effect of Stemtech's products on the microbiome.

Stemtech Chairman & CEO Charles S. Arnold believes "that Dr. Hazan's history of credible research and experience will be invaluable to the future development of additional products from the natural stem cell genre and other leading-edge health and wellness offerings. Dr. Hazan is credited for addressing issues like "leaky gut" and "irritable bowel syndrome" (IBS) and is a world Key Opinion leader in the subject. Dr. Hazan's transition from pharmaceutical to natural healing pathways, emphasizing the credibility and scientific rigor behind this initiative, depicts her vast knowledge of medicine and natural plant remedies.

Dr. Hazan states "we can enable expansion of other products, not only Stemtech's 'stemceutical' natural health improvements, but also the development of broader research with greater benefits that have not yet been identified. This would include development of microbiome health, aligning with the concept of precision medicine where individuals test their personal microbiome rather than just taking prescribed pills. In this collaboration we will be developing detailed clinical trial protocols - including patient procurement strategies, defined endpoints. It will be worthwhile to conduct clinical trials to document the benefits the products have on users. I am excited to be working with Stemtech to add my experience as part of their longevity and wellness program."

Stemtech manufactures and distributes products which enable the 'miracle of the stem cell' to happen. Stemtech produces products that facilitate the release, circulation and migration of a person's own individual stem cells for natural rejuvenation and repair which also enhance anti-aging. The products do not contain stem cells and are differentiated from costly stem cell therapy medical procedures. Stemtech offers reasonably priced, life-maintenance, anti-aging and longevity support products available to the average consumer without a prescription being required. Stemtech mission is to improve everyone's Quality of Life.

For more information, visit www.stemtech.com.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, the leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners (IBPs), who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. Stemtech is well positioned as the pioneer in stem cell nutrition, oral, skin care and soon pet health products, to increase sales in the wellness industry.

Stemtech's comprehensive product portfolio reflects its dedication to optimal health. Our all-natural innovations like stemrelease3 (release of the adult stem cells from the bone marrow), StemFlo® Advanced (circulation of the stem cells through the bloodstream), MigraStem® (migration from the blood stream into the area need support), and OraStem® Toothpaste (whitening teeth, freshening breath, anti-microbial, promoting good gum health) demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to quality-of-life products and natural effectiveness. The January 2025 launch of Cellect One® Shield: HOCL-a multipurpose mist for skin care, cleaning, and disinfecting-and its integration with the Cellect One® Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream (featuring the patented QXP ingredient) also underscore Stemtech's innovative edge in the beauty, health and wellness industry.

Stemtech has entered the pet supplement market with the June 2025 debut of StemPets - a nutritional supplement designed for both dogs and cats. Tapping into the booming global pet wellness market, currently valued at over $303 billion annually, Stemtech is poised to transform pet health, with early adopters reporting remarkable improvements in health, energy, mood, and skin and hair quality for their four-legged furry family members.

For nearly 20 years, Stemtech has not only championed the benefits of natural, plant-based ingredients but has also led the way in scientific innovation within the wellness, anti-aging, and longevity sectors. As industry forecasts and studies from reputable sources like the Global Wellness Institute project unprecedented growth, Stemtech's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation ensures that they will remain at the forefront of this transformative journey-making everyone healthier, while slowing down the aging process naturally. The clinical trial will focus on inflammation, with potential applications in pain management or post-surgical recovery.

ABOUT DR. SABINE HAZAN

Born in Morocco, Dr. Sabine Hazan, MD, sought a career in medicine and completed her residency at the University of Miami during the peak of the HIV epidemic, treating extremely ill patients at Jackson Memorial Hospital and in the local jail. After completing her residency, Dr. Hazan became the first woman gastroenterology fellow at the University of Florida. There, she completed a year of research and at an ACG conference she met Dr. Neil Stollman. He told her that the future of medicine lies in the microbiome. For her exceptional work with visceral hyperalgesia, she was awarded the Dean's Research Award.

PROGENABIOME

Dr. Hazan founded Progenabiome, LLC, a genetic research lab whose interest is to understand the clinical implications of the microbiome. The broad array of specialties allows Progenabiome to look beyond fecal transplant (refloralization) to examine other fields of medicine in which dysbiosis could be the culprit of disease. In collaboration with leading physicians in multiple specialties, Progenabiome spearheads the movement of validating, verifying, and clinically applying its sequencing data, to better understand the microbiome.

For more information visit: https://progenabiome.com/

