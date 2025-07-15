Freightos Reports KPIs with Record Transactions for Second Quarter of 2025

The Company Plans To Report Earnings on August 18, 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading digital freight booking and payment platform for the international freight industry, today reported preliminary key performance indicators for the second quarter of 2025, underscoring the platform's critical role in navigating today's complex trade environment.



Platform Expansion and Network Growth

Freightos continued its robust expansion in Q2 2025, achieving the 22nd consecutive quarter of record transactions and further solidifying its position as an indispensable player in facilitating international trade during times of volatility.

Transactions: With 397k Transactions in Q2 2025, representing a 26% year-over-year growth and exceeding management's expectations, Freightos provided essential support in an unpredictable market, underscoring its platform's necessity for real-time adaptability.

With 397k Transactions in Q2 2025, representing a 26% year-over-year growth and exceeding management's expectations, Freightos provided essential support in an unpredictable market, underscoring its platform's necessity for real-time adaptability. Carrier and Buyer Growth: Freightos expanded its network to 75 carriers this quarter, adding prominent airlines such as China Airlines and Air Europa, along with specialized sellers that enhance the platform's service diversity. Meanwhile, unique buyer users grew 6% year-over-year to 20,200, showcasing the platform's broad appeal and customer diversification.

Freightos expanded its network to 75 carriers this quarter, adding prominent airlines such as China Airlines and Air Europa, along with specialized sellers that enhance the platform's service diversity. Meanwhile, unique buyer users grew 6% year-over-year to 20,200, showcasing the platform's broad appeal and customer diversification. Gross Booking Value (GBV): Carriers and freight forwarders selling on Freightos' platform derived $317 million of revenue from the platform in Q2 2025, representing a 56% year-over-year increase, significantly surpassing management expectations due to the higher transaction volumes and strong contribution from the portal component.

"Freightos provides vital liquidity and flexibility to the global freight logistics sector amid ongoing trade challenges. Our platform delivers critical solutions that empower carriers, freight forwarders, and importers/exporters to swiftly adapt to market volatility," said Zvi Schreiber, CEO of Freightos. "By continuously enhancing our network and service offerings, Freightos allows world trade to remain agile and robust during uncertain times."

Q2 2025 Earnings Call

Financial results for the second quarter 2025 will be reported before markets open on August 18, 2025. Freightos' management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Information about Freightos' financial results, including a link to the live webcast, will be available on Freightos' investor relations website at https://www.freightos.com/investor-news/.

To participate in the call, please register at the following link: https://freightos.zoom.us/webinar/register/2717524789883/WN_62GUU7UHQOSxiz6R5FmLng#/registration

Following registration, you will be sent the link to the conference call which is accessible either via the Zoom app, or alternatively from a dial-in telephone number.

Questions may be submitted in advance to [email protected] or via Zoom during the call.

A replay of the webcast, as well as the call's transcript, will be available on Freightos' Investor Relations website following the call.

Glossary

We have provided below a glossary of certain terms used in this press release:

About Freightos

Freightos® (Nasdaq: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade efficient, agile, and resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes around the globe. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers and exporters, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for freight forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs broker.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping. Futures of FBX are traded on CME and SGX.

More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

Contacts

Media:

Tali Aronsky

[email protected]

Investors:

Anat Earon-Heilborn

[email protected]

