Bio-Techne Corporation: Bio-Techne and Spear Bio Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Therapeutic Development with Ultrasensitive Biomarker Detection

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced a strategic partnership to distribute Spear Bio's next-generation ultrasensitive immunoassays, enabling the detection of low-abundance biomarkers in neurology. Under the agreement, Bio-Techne will distribute Spear Bio's ultrasensitive immunoassays for challenging low-abundance biomarkers, including key Alzheimer's disease biomarkers such as phosphorylated tau 217 (pTau 217), GFAP, neurofilament light (Nf-L), and phosphorylated tau 231 (pTau 231). The initial offering will focus on key biomarkers supporting translational research in Alzheimer's disease. This partnership follows Bio-Techne's participation in Spear Bio's $45 million Series A funding round in 2024.

Early detection of protein biomarkers is essential for understanding historically challenging disease mechanisms, developing early interventions, and advancing clinical trials. Spear Bio's Successive Proximity Extension Amplification Reaction (SPEAR) platform, based on breakthrough technology licensed from Harvard University, and amplified using conventional qPCR instrumentation, offers sensitivity two to three orders of magnitude higher than current immunoassay platforms.

"Partnering with Spear Bio marks an exciting step in our mission to advance biomarker detection in neurodegenerative disease research" said Will Geist, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "By leveraging Bio-Techne's global reach and immunoassay expertise with Spear Bio's ultrasensitive technology, we are equipping researchers with innovative tools to detect and study critical biomarkers with unmatched precision and sensitivity."

With Bio-Techne's global reach, Spear Bio is well-positioned to accelerate the deployment of its next-generation assay technology, enabling researchers to detect biomarkers in historically challenging conditions. Spear Bio's initial focus is neurodegenerative diseases, with the technology relevant for inflammation, oncology and additional fields. In addition, Spear Bio's advanced detection technology expands applications in high-growth markets, including early neurodegenerative disease diagnosis, enhancing patient access to critical interventions.

"Our strategic partnership with Bio-Techne represents a transformative opportunity for neurodegenerative disease research," said Feng Xuan, PhD, Founder and CEO of Spear Bio. "By combining Bio-Techne's global distribution network and market leadership with Spear Bio's next-generation immunoassay technology, we are empowering researchers worldwide to investigate earlier disease mechanisms, improve patient stratification in clinical trials, and accelerate the development of new treatments for neurological disorders."

This partnership underscores the promise of Spear Bio's SPEAR technology and reinforces Bio-Techne's commitment to advancing biomarker detection.

Learn more about Spear Bio and Bio-Techne

About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About Spear Bio
Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, Spear Bio is dedicated to its mission of revolutionizing biomarker research and diagnostics through innovation and accessibility. Leveraging its unique homogeneous assay format, SPEAR technology consistently delivers highly sensitive and precise protein measurements. Spear Bio envisions a future where high-performance assays democratize access to critical insights, accelerating progress in research and medicine worldwide.

To learn more about the company, please visit https://spear.bio/biomarker-research-applications/spear-ultradetect-assays/.

Bio-Techne Contact:
 David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
[email protected]
612-656-4416

Spear Bio Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
