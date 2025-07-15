Virtune AB (Publ): Virtune launches Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP on Nasdaq Helsinki

Helsinki, July 15, 2025 - Virtune, the Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, announces the listing of its latest exchange-traded product, the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP, on Nasdaq Helsinki traded in EUR. This listing marks a major milestone for Virtune's continued growth in the Finnish market and reinforces its position as a leading issuer of regulated, physically backed crypto ETPs in the Nordics.



The product is now available to Finnish investors via brokers and banks such as Nordnet.



Virtune has worked closely with Coinbase since its inception, collaborating across all key areas - staking, trading, and custody. The launch of the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP marks the next step in strengthening this partnership. It is the world's first exchange-traded product to track the Coinbase 50 Europe Index - a broadly diversified benchmark of up to 50 leading crypto assets. The index is developed by Coinbase and administered by MarketVector Indexes. The ETP currently holds 21 crypto assets, with the target to expand to all 50 assets pending regulatory and exchange approvals.



The Coinbase 50 Europe Index aims to provide investors with representative exposure to the most significant and relevant digital assets in the market. The product is tailored for both institutional and retail investors seeking regulated, transparent, and professional exposure to the crypto market.

Allocation as of 14th of July 2025:

https://www.virtune.com/product/vcoin50

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

"Listing our Coinbase 50 Index ETP on Nasdaq Helsinki marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide secure and regulated access to digital assets investments in Finland. We are thrilled to bring this flagship product to the Finnish market, allowing investors to trade it in EUR on Nasdaq Helsinki."

The Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP is 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets, securely stored in cold-storage with Coinbase, and carries a competitive annual management fee of 0.95%.

Learn more about the product here: www.virtune.com/product/vcoin50

About Coinbase:

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We're updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

Brett Tejpaul, Head of Coinbase Institutional:

"With the launch of the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP in Nordics, we're making one of the most comprehensive benchmarks for the crypto market directly accessible to investors across the Nordics. This marks a major step forward in our mission to expand global access to digital assets and provide institutional-grade tools for navigating this evolving asset class. The introduction of this ETP reinforces our commitment to bridging traditional financial infrastructure with the growing demand for regulated, secure exposure to the digital economy."

About MarketVector:

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 57 billion in assets under management.

Martin Leinweber, Director, Digital Asset Research and Strategy, MarketVector:

"The Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP marks a significant step forward for crypto investment in Europe, offering broad, institutional-grade exposure to digital assets through a single, efficient product. This milestone combines MarketVector's index expertise, Coinbase's market infrastructure, and Virtune's transparent, regulated approach. We're proud to deepen our partnership with Virtune by becoming the index provider for their entire range of crypto ETPs across Europe. Together, we're delivering the tools institutional and retail investors need to navigate the digital asset landscape with greater confidence and clarity."

Key Information about the Product:

Exposure: Up to 50 leading crypto assets in a single product





Up to 50 leading crypto assets in a single product Underlying assets: 100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets





100% physically backed by the underlying crypto assets Custody: Institutional-grade custody by Coinbase





Institutional-grade custody by Coinbase Management fee: 0.95% per annum





0.95% per annum Trading currency: EUR





EUR First day of trading on Nasdaq Helsinki: Tuesday, July 15, 2025





Tuesday, July 15, 2025 Bloomberg Ticker: VCOIN50





VCOIN50 ISIN: SE0024738389





SE0024738389 WKN: A4A5D4





A4A5D4 Exchange ticker: VCOIN50E





VCOIN50E Exchanges: Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Stockholm, Deutsche Börse Xetra, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris





In addition to the Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP, Virtune already has the following physically backed crypto ETPs listed on Nasdaq Helsinki:



Virtune Bitcoin ETP

Virtune XRP ETP

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

Virtune Staked Solana ETP

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Virtune Avalanche ETP

Virtune Chainlink ETP

For inquiries, please contact:

Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors

+46 70 073 45 64

christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ):

Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange-traded products on regulated European exchanges. Through regulatory compliance, strategic partnerships, and a highly experienced team, Virtune empowers global investors to access innovative and professional investment products aligned with the evolving global crypto market.