Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.: Perspective Therapeutics to Provide Business Highlights and Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SEATTLE, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. ("Perspective" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results and provide a business update on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 before the market opens. The press release will be available on the newsroom section of the Company's website at https://perspectivetherapeutics.com/newsroom/press-releases.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha-emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting moieties, which provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01), neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-a-NET), and solid tumor (PSV359) programs are in Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials in the U.S. The Company is growing its regional network of drug product finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary 212Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready products for clinical trials and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to pioneer advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body; the ability of the Company's proprietary technology utilizing the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties; the Company's prediction that the use of complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting moieties provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes; the Company's belief that its "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see a specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity; the Company's ability to grow its regional network of drug product finishing facilities, enabled by its proprietary 212Pb generator, to deliver patient-ready products for clinical trials and commercial operations; and other statements that are not historical fact.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other filings with the SEC, and in the Company's future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts:

Perspective Therapeutics IR:
Annie J. Cheng, CFA
ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com

Russo Partners, LLC
Nic Johnson
PerspectiveIR@russopr.com


