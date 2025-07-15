GXO Logistics: GXO Signs Partnership Agreement with Sky Italia for Logistics Services and Value-added Activities in Italy

The agreement with Sky Italia, part of one of the leading entertainment groups in Europe, includes supply chain management and strategic value-added activities

MILAN, Italy, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with Sky Italia, Italy's leading media & entertainment company and a European entertainment leader. The agreement involves managing Sky's supply chain from the GXO warehouse in Colleferro where Sky's Business Core products (decoders and routers) and the Glass line (Smart TV) will be stored, as well as all the merchandising related to the Sky brand and TV series.

"This collaboration aligns perfectly with our growth strategy in the Technology sector," said Alessandro Renzo, GXO's Managing Director for Italy and Switzerland. "Our long-standing presence in the greater area of Rome has allowed us to offer Sky the best possible operational solution, as well as the implementation of the direct staffing model."



Colleferro warehouse, where GXO has been operating since 2010, has a total size of 30,000 square meters, including 7,000 square meters dedicated to the storage of over 1 million Sky products. The multi-user site allows GXO to offer a scalable solution that can support the growth of Sky's business during peak periods. In addition, the warehouse has high levels of security, to ensure security for high-value products. The warehouse is equipped with LED lighting and battery-powered trolleys to reduce environmental impact.

GXO employees not only manage supply chain operations and returns, but also important value-added activities,including inbound quality control of both Sky hardware and software. GXO has set up computer stations in the warehouse dedicated to the customer where the products are tested and their operation verified before they are shipped to the final customer.

"We chose GXO for its focus on innovation and continuous improvement," said Luigi Manzoli Supply Chain Director of Sky. "We were looking for a site that was central to the Italian perimeter and scalable and the Colleferro site proved to be perfect for our needs. Further, GXO's global presence and, above all, the HR model based on the use of personnel directly hired by GXO, made GXO the right partner for us."

In the UK and Ireland, GXO has been working with Sky UK for three years, where GXO has created a purpose-built repair centre through its GXO ServiceTech offering, with experienced technical engineers dedicated to repairing and refurbishing Sky Glass televisions. The solution aims to minimize electronic waste and support Sky's 2030 Net Zero Commitments, and to date, the partnership has seen over 43,000 televisions repaired and refurbished.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit?GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn,?X, Facebook, Instagram and?YouTube.

