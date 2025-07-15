Anzeige
Jonestown Bank & Trust, Co.: JBTC Announces 2nd Quarter 2025 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $2,168,000 or $0.89 per share for the second quarter of 2025. Six-month reported earnings are $3,855,000 or $1.58 per share, up from $3,474,000 or $1.43 per share in the prior year, representing a 11% increase in earnings. The company also declared a second quarter divided of 27 cents per share.

President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated: "We remain focused on strategies for smart growth and maintaining margin. We are pleased with our progress through the first half of the year."

More information can be found at OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/JBTC/overview.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
ashetterly@jbt.bank
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246


