Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company"), a royalty generator with a portfolio of exploration properties focused primarily on copper, is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on July 14, 2025 (the "Meeting").

The Company's shareholders voted in favor of all matters brought before the meeting. A summary of the voting results is shown below:

Motion % For Set up number of directors at 5 99.97% Teo Dechev 99.97% Michael Calyniuk 99.97% Siegfried Weidner 99.97% Mark Platt 100% Stephen Altmann 100% Appointment of Auditors 99.97% Equity Incentive Plan 99.91%

Shareholders approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors (the "Board").

Board Changes

Mundoro is pleased to announce the election of Mr. Siegfried Weidner, B.Sc., P.Geo., as a Director of the Company. Mr. Weidner's appointment is effective as of July 14, 2025. Mr. Weidner is a Professional Geologist registered in British Columbia with over 35 years of international experience in mineral exploration. A significant portion of his distinguished career includes 18 years with Rio Algom Ltd./Billiton/BHP Billiton, culminating in his role as BHP-Billiton Exploration's Manager of Operations for North America and Europe. He is widely recognized for his proven track record of discoveries, successful project evaluations, and effective project execution, guiding initiatives from greenfield exploration through to advanced stages. Notably, Mr. Weidner was the recipient of several industry accolades, including Prospector of the Year (New Brunswick PDAC branch in 1993). Furthermore, he was a key part of the team that received the International Bill Dennis (PDAC) Prospector of the Year award in 1998 for the discovery of the Spence Porphyry Copper Deposit in Chile. His deep expertise will be instrumental in the Board's oversight of Mundoro's strategic exploration efforts and project advancements.

"We are delighted to welcome Siegfried Weidner to Mundoro's Board," stated Ms. Teo Dechev, CEO of Mundoro Capital. "His extensive experience as a professional geologist and his proven track record of significant discoveries and project advancements will be an invaluable asset. Siegfried's addition significantly strengthens our technical expertise and strategic oversight at the board level as we continue to advance our exploration portfolio and pursue new opportunities."

Mr. Nick Hatch has retired from the Company's Board of Directors, effective at the close of the Company's recent Annual General Meeting. Mr. Hatch's retirement follows 5 years of dedicated service to the Board of Mundoro. "On behalf of the entire Board, we extend our sincere gratitude to Nick Hatch for his contributions and unwavering support as an independent director," stated Ms. Teo Dechev, Chief Executive Officer of Mundoro Capital. "We wish him all the very best in his future endeavors."

About Mundoro Capital Inc.

Mundoro is a publicly listed company on the TSX-V in Canada and OTCQB in the USA with a portfolio of mineral properties focused primarily on base and precious metals. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro's asset portfolio generates near-term cash payments to Mundoro and creates royalties attached to each mineral property optioned to partners. The portfolio of mineral properties is currently focused predominantly on copper in two mineral districts: Western Tethyan Belt in Eastern Europe and the Laramide Belt in the southwest USA.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or similar words or the negative thereof, and include the following: completion of earn-in expenditures, options and completion of a definitive agreement by the parties. The material assumptions that were applied in making the forward looking statements in this News Release include expectations as to the mineral potential of the Company's projects, the Company's future strategy and business plan and execution of the Company's existing plans. We caution readers of this News Release not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements contained in this News Release, as there can be no assurance that they will occur and they are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include general economic and market conditions, exploration results, commodity prices, changes in law, regulatory processes, the status of Mundoro's assets and financial condition, actions of competitors and the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this News Release are made as of the date of this News Release and the Board undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and for a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258836

SOURCE: Mundoro Capital Inc.