Dienstag, 15.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
15.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Dr. Sadia Ali Joins Ankle & Foot Centers of America, Opening New Office in Acworth

A double board-certified foot and ankle surgeon with expertise in trauma, sports injuries, and complex reconstructive procedures, Dr. Ali will expand access to comprehensive podiatric care in the growing Acworth community.

ACWORTH, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Ankle & Foot Centers of America is pleased to announce that Dr. Sadia Ali, a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon specializing in trauma, sports medicine, and pediatric care, has joined its physician team and will lead the opening of a new office in Acworth, Georgia.

Dr. Sadia Ali

Dr. Sadia Ali

Ankle & Foot Centers of America, founded in metro Atlanta in 1982, is one of the nation's premier podiatry practices, with over 40 locations throughout Georgia. The organization's team of board-certified foot and ankle surgeons offers a full range of services--from routine foot care and minimally invasive bunion surgery to complex trauma reconstruction and wound management.

Dr. Ali brings more than a decade of experience in private practice and holds board certifications from both the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and the American Board of Podiatric Medicine. She completed her residency in reconstructive foot and ankle surgery at the University of Florida/Shands Medical Center in Jacksonville, where she served as Chief Resident and earned the Excellence in Teaching Award. She is also a member of the Emory Healthcare Network.

Dr. Ali's clinical specialties include reconstructive forefoot and rearfoot surgery, foot and ankle trauma, flatfoot reconstruction, pediatric conditions, sports-related injuries, tendon and ligament repair, ankle arthroscopy, wound care, and minimally invasive procedures.

The new Acworth location will allow Ankle & Foot Centers of America to better serve patients in northwest Georgia, offering a convenient option for families and individuals seeking high-quality foot and ankle care.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ankleandfootcenters.com or call the Acworth office directly at 678-262-5108.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America
Founded in 1982 in Atlanta, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is a leading provider of podiatric care, specializing in the treatment of foot and ankle conditions. With a focus on comprehensive patient care, the organization integrates advanced treatment options, including vascular services, to provide better outcomes for individuals suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, peripheral arterial disease, and other foot-related issues. With multiple locations and a team of expert clinicians, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is committed to delivering the highest level of care to patients of all ages.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
busek@accessnewswire.com

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUx3fwD5EKE

.

SOURCE: Ankle & Foot Centers of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-sadia-ali-joins-ankle-and-foot-centers-of-america-opening-new-off-1047994

