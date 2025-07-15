Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
15.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Cole Haan Goes Live With Softeon Warehouse Management System to Power High-Performance Omni-Channel Fulfillment

RESTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider exclusively focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfilment performance to increase operational efficiency,?announced today that Cole Haan, the iconic American footwear, accessories and lifestyle brand, has successfully gone live with Softeon Warehouse Management System in their US Distribution Center.

Cole Haan, known for its footwear and lifestyle products that merge innovation with timeless design, selected Softeon following an extensive evaluation process. After operating on a customized platform for many years, the Cole Haan team launched a search for a next-generation WMS that could support its evolving omni-channel operations.

The selection process focused heavily on system flexibility, performance, and the ability to scale with Cole Haan's growing global business. Softeon stood out for its robust platform, user-centric interface, and proven success in complex, high-volume environments.

Softeon's WMS powers Cole Haan's distribution operations, enabling faster fulfillment, greater inventory visibility, and operational efficiency across channels. The implementation underscores Cole Haan's commitment to enhancing customer experiences through innovation and precision in its supply chain.

"This go-live represents a huge milestone not only for Softeon, but for Cole Haan and their future vision," said Jim Hoefflin, CEO, Softeon. "We are thrilled to have them as a customer, and to see them go live on time and on budget speaks volumes about the strength of the partnership and the performance of the solution. We look forward to supporting Cole Haan's continued growth and delivering high-performance omni-channel fulfillment together."

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades, Softeon has been helping our customers succeed in optimizing their fulfilment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

About Cole Haan

Cole Haan is a global American lifestyle brand distributed in over 100 countries across the world serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a nearly 100-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives. To learn more, visit https://www.colehaan.com/.

Contact Information

Michael Catalino
Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations
mcatalino@softeon.com
2155899471

SOURCE: Softeon



