Iowa Total Care Partners With Vheda Health to Boost Support for Iowans With Chronic Conditions

COLUMBIA, MD AND DES MOINES, IA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Iowa Total Care has announced a partnership with Vheda Health in support of enhanced access to care for those living with conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

"At Iowa Total Care, we are committed to providing high-quality care to our members, particularly those struggling with chronic conditions," said interim Iowa Total Care Plan President & CEO, Bryan Sanders. "We are proud to work together with Vheda Health to close care gaps and help improve clinical outcomes while advancing health equity in underserved areas."

Through this partnership, Iowa Total Care members will have access to a virtual care platform that provides digital touchpoints, daily check-ins, and education modules tailored to their health needs, as well as:

Remote monitoring devices such as glucometers and blood pressure cuffs that provide real-time data to both the member and care teams,

Health coaching from clinical experts who provide guidance and support through virtual interactions, helping to maintain adherence and keep patients on track, and

Daily reminders and motivational content, making it easier to stay engaged with health goals.

The platform also integrates data analytics to predict risk and ensure early intervention, proactively addressing complications before they escalate. Designed to be fully mobile, it allows members to access care from wherever they are. The app acts as a centralized hub for health management, offering seamless communication between members and their care teams.

Key features include telehealth consultations for virtual visits with health care professionals, 24/7 access to care teams, and real-time data integration from devices, ensuring that care providers have immediate access to important health metrics, even in remote areas with limited access to in-person care.

"Our partnership with Iowa Total Care reflects a movement to provide quality healthcare for all Americans - no matter their zip code," said Shameet Luhar, CEO of Vheda Health. "At Vheda, we are redefining access by leveraging mobile broadband to reach people where they are, engaging them daily, and delivering meaningful health outcomes beyond the walls of traditional clinics. Our platform doesn't just connect members to care - it empowers them to improve their health, enabling our health plan partners to advance quality outcomes, at scale."

Through this virtual care platform, 76% of users with hypertension have achieved blood pressure control within the first six months of engagement, and 65% of users with diabetes have demonstrated a reduction in HbA1c levels within three months.

Participation in this innovative program is available on a limited basis to eligible members, ensuring personalized support and optimal outcomes for all who are selected. Members are encouraged to check their eligibility and take advantage of this opportunity as soon as possible.

About Iowa Total Care

Iowa Total Care provides Medicaid healthcare coverage to eligible individuals in Iowa. Established in 2019, Iowa Total Care exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. Iowa Total Care is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is the leader in virtual health engagement for health plans supporting underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care, maternal health, and behavioral health programs create a digital extension to your care management team that delivers an outstanding 84% member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

