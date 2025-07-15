Go Green Global Technologies Corp. and Four DRobotics, Corp. Announce LOI to Merge and Launch Joint Agentic AI Efficiency Monitoring Systems

Planned merger will integrate Sonical clean-tech hardware with autonomous robotics and Agentic AI software to deliver next-generation infrastructure solutions.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:GOGR) ("Go Green" or the "Company"), a clean-tech company focused on sustainable water and fuel technologies, today announced the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Four DRobotics® Corp. ("FDR"), a Canadian-based automation and robotics firm specializing in edge-controlled systems for mission-critical infrastructure.

The LOI sets forth the intent to merge the two companies into a single entity, creating a vertically integrated platform that combines Go Green's patented Sonical pulsed-power hardware with FDR's autonomous robotics and edge-intelligent control software. The merged entity will focus on delivering innovative, AI-enabled solutions for industrial efficiency and climate infrastructure.

FDR develops autonomous robotic systems built on its proprietary edge software platform, serving mission-critical sectors such as mining, utilities, defense, and other high-reliability infrastructure domains. Its solutions are engineered for environments that demand decentralized control, real-time decision-making, and exceptional operational resilience.

As part of the transaction, the companies plan to launch a joint R&D division to explore deep integration between FDR's Agentic-AI control software and the Sonical pulsed-power water and fuel treatment hardware. The first pilot under this initiative will be an autonomous AI HVAC optimization system that fuses intelligent automation with Sonical flow-conditioning. The goal is to deliver measurable improvements in energy usage, predictive maintenance, and emissions reduction for commercial and industrial facilities.

"This is an exciting next chapter for both companies," said Corrine Couch, Chief Operating Officer of Go Green Global Technologies. "We're at a pivotal moment in the evolution of agentic AI, and this merger allows us to pioneer intelligent systems that combine software autonomy with high-impact hardware. By aligning with Four DRobotics, we can accelerate our mission to deliver sustainability solutions that not only protect the planet but also drive real savings for our customers."

"Our mission at FDR has always been to bring autonomous intelligence to the edge through integration of Agentic AI and real-time control," said Jeremy James, President of Four DRobotics. "Specifically, integration of Go Green's Sonical platform with our Agentic AI solution creates a unified cyber-physical system capable of self-optimizing performance across energy, water, and industrial applications. This collaboration pushes the boundaries of what's possible in intelligent automation for mission-critical systems."

In addition to the potential for new product synergies, the merger presents significant cross-sector commercialization opportunities. FDR's footprint in infrastructure markets such as mining, utilities, and perimeter security provides a natural channel for the broader deployment of Go Green's Sonical platform, particularly for water treatment, biofouling control, and fuel optimization.

The LOI includes a 60-day due diligence period, during which the companies intend to negotiate definitive merger agreements. Completion of the merger remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory review, board approvals, and execution of final transaction documents.

About Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Go Green Global Technologies Corp. (OTC: GOGR) is a clean technology company committed to delivering sustainable solutions across the water, fuel, and energy sectors. The Company's patented Sonical platform supports environmentally conscious innovation with applications in industrial, municipal, and consumer markets. Learn more at www.gogreen-tech.org.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Go Green Global Technologies Corp.

Phone: (866) 847-3366

Email: info@gogreentechcorp.org

About Four DRobotics® Corp.

Four DRobotics is a Canadian technology company building autonomous robotic systems for critical infrastructure. Its edge software architecture enables real-time, decentralized control of mobile and stationary platforms across various sectors, including mining, utilities, industrial security, and logistics. Learn more at www.fourdrobotics.com

Contact:

Four DRobotics® Corp.

Wayne Miller, Email: wayne.miller@fourdrobotics.com

Matt Harrington, Email: matt.harrington@fourdrobotics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about a potential merger, joint product development initiatives, and commercialization opportunities. These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to due diligence, regulatory approvals, and integration challenges. Actual results may differ materially. Go Green and FDR disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

