Dienstag, 15.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Jet Food Stores Expands Step 'n Wash Installations to Nine Stores, Upgrading Restrooms for Families with Children

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Jet Food Stores is making a meaningful upgrade for its customers, particularly families with children, by expanding its partnership with Step 'n Wash to five additional locations. The new installations will be completed by July 1, 2025, bringing the total number of Jet stores providing this accommodation to nine.

For families and road-trippers, the decision to visit a store often hinges on whether it offers clean and easy-to-use restrooms. By installing Step 'n Wash, a built-in retractable step stool that allows children to reach the sink safely and independently, the regional convenience store chain is continuing to make its restrooms more family-friendly.

Jet Food Stores, which operates a total of 56 locations throughout central and southern Georgia, first introduced Step 'n Wash in 2021, and the response from customers was immediate and overwhelmingly positive.

"Anticipating the needs of the entire family was a big part of our decision to include Step 'n Wash in more of our stores," says Matthew Turner, Director of Food Service at Jet Food Stores. "Making the strategic decision to implement Step 'n Wash in stores that experience heavy family traffic affords us a great opportunity to provide our customers with the utmost in convenience. We look forward to implementing Step 'n Wash in additional stores in the near future."

"Our customers love Step 'n Wash - it has been a seamless addition to our restrooms," says Robin Long, Jet Food Store Manager. "In fact, one mom told me that she goes out of her way to specifically stop at my store when she has her kids with her."

"Jet Food Stores is an amazing convenience store partner; they don't just talk about customer care, they show it through action," said Jacob Fedosky, President of Step 'n Wash. "As convenience stores compete for the family dollar, a small addition like Step 'n Wash can have a big impact on the customer experience and ongoing brand loyalty."

About Jet Food Stores Inc.

Established in 1973, Jet Food Stores is a privately owned chain of 56 retail convenience stores currently located throughout 21 counties in middle and south Georgia. As a family-owned and operated store, Jet Foods provides their customers a one stop shopping experience for their fuel, tobacco, and grocery item needs along with fountain, fast food and deli selections. To learn more, visit Jet Food Store.

About Step 'n Wash

Founded in 2007, Step 'n Wash was created with a simple mission: to ensure that everyone, regardless of height, can wash their hands in public restrooms. The company's retractable, stainless steel step stool is easily installed in front of bathroom sinks, providing a safe, user-friendly solution for businesses looking to improve accessibility. Today, Step 'n Wash serves some of the world's most recognized brands, helping them make their facilities safer and more accessible. To learn more, visit Step 'n Wash.

Media Contact:

Allie Gonzales
832-794-3770
allie@notablypr.com

SOURCE: Step 'n Wash



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/jet-food-stores-expands-step-n-wash-installations-to-nine-stores-upgra-1048589

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
