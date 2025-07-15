American Power Group Corp.: American Power Group to Showcase Their Vehicular Class 8 Truck Dual Fuel Solution as a Sponsor and Panel Discussion Participant of the RNG & SAF Capital Markets Summit to be Held July 16-17, 2025

ALGONA, IA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / American Power Group Corporation ("APG") (OTC PINK:APGI),the leading dual fuel diesel engine conversion technology company, is pleased to announce their sponsorship role as well as participation on a panel discussion at The RNG & SAF Capital Markets Summit, to be held July 16-17, 2025 at the Whitehall Houston, Houston, Texas.

Chuck Coppa, APG's CEO/CFO will participate on the Thursday, July 17, 2025 panel discussion titled "Transportation Sector's Perspectives on the Business Case for RNG". The panel will address the growing popularity and use of renewable natural gas ("RNG") and how stakeholders are addressing infrastructure development from both a production as well as dispensing perspective and what key elements are needed to support the business case for RNG adoption.

Mr. Coppa will be discussing APG's practical, affordable, and proven alternative fuel solution to convert existing Class 8 diesel trucks with APG's vehicular Dual Fuel System. With no loss of power and torque, the Dual Fuel solution provides the ability to realize meaningful net fuel savings through the substitution of up to 60% natural gas including low-carbon and negative-carbon renewable natural gas. This can significantly lower diesel-related criteria pollutants and improve a fleet's CI footprint. APG has an industry-leading 500+ EPA engine family approvals and multiple CARB Executive Orders for vehicular solutions.

Mr. Coppa stated, "We believe there is no one silver bullet solution available to reduce heavy-duty diesel truck emissions but APG's dual fuel technology is one of the readily available options to diesel fleets who want to start dipping their toes into alternative fuels on a very cost-effective basis. While ideally, from an emissions perspective, heavy-duty trucks should be running 100% on some form of natural gas, electricity or hydrogen, we know cost is one of the key drivers in making the decision to move away from diesel to an alternative solution. According to the American Trucking Association, 95.8% of all carriers operate 10 or less trucks and 99.7% operate 100 or less trucks so we believe most are either just hesitant of change or do not have the financial resources to completely swap out their entire diesel fleet for cleaner burning vehicles. We see ourselves as a transition technology available to fleets to start the process now, especially in the heavy-duty transportation segment."

