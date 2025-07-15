Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.07.2025
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Southern Illinois Healthcare and Central Health Intelligence Announce Transformative Partnership to Advance End-of-Life Care With AI

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) is proud to announce a new partnership with Central Health Intelligence (CHI), a leading AI-driven clinical decision support system founded by physicians and informaticians from Washington University in St. Louis and BJC HealthCare.

SIH is a cornerstone of care in Southern Illinois, with four hospitals and over 670 physicians and advanced practice providers. As the leading provider of charity and unreimbursed care in the region, SIH is uniquely positioned to drive meaningful change in end-of-life care.

Through this partnership, SIH will implement CHI's advanced AI-powered clinical decision support software to improve advance care planning across its network. CHI's technology has already demonstrated remarkable results in eight hospitals and 22 clinical sites within the BJC HealthCare system, where it has increased 'Goals of Care' conversations by 5X and lowered the Vizient Mortality Index by 32% since its launch in 2021.

"SIH is committed to leading the way in compassionate, innovative healthcare for our patients and families," said SIH Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Marci Moore-Connelley, MD. "By integrating CHI's proven AI-driven support, we are empowering our care teams to deliver even more personalized, effective, and dignified end-of-life care. This partnership reflects our shared mission to ensure that every patient's wishes are respected and supported."

CHI's technology will help SIH clinicians identify at-risk patients, initiate meaningful conversations, and streamline advance care planning-ultimately improving patient outcomes and experience. The collaboration underscores both organizations' dedication to advancing supportive and end-of-life care for the communities they serve.

About Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH):
SIH is a not-for-profit health system serving 16 counties in Southern Illinois with four hospitals, a comprehensive cancer center, and a wide range of specialty services. SIH is the region's largest private employer and a leader in charity care and community health initiatives.

About Central Health Intelligence (CHI):
CHI is a physician-founded AI-driven company dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations to provide better, more cost-effective care that aligns with patients' needs and desires. CHI's solutions are proven to enhance advance care planning, palliative care, and end-of-life outcomes in leading health systems.

Contact Information

Jessica Saleska
Chief Product Officer
saleska@wustl.edu
6146190328

Rosslind Rice
Communications Coordinator
rosslind.rice@sih.net

SOURCE: Central Health Intelligence



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/southern-illinois-healthcare-and-central-health-intelligence-announce-1048733

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
