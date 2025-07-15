Circularity in Luxury Automotive - Part 1

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Dow:

Episode Summary

Can luxury go fully circular? In this episode, we take the fast lane of luxury with Jaguar Land Rover JLR. JLR isn't just shifting gears-they're redefining the entire ride. Circularity is no longer just a pit stop on the sustainability journey; it's the new engine driving innovation. Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman Show Producer: Lisa Desai Sound Production: Dow Creative Element Artwork: Dow Creative Element

Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman

Show Producer: Lisa Desai

Sound Production: Dow Creative Element

Artwork: Dow Creative Element

Episode Notes

