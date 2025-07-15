Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Circularity in Luxury Automotive - Part 1

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Dow:

Episode Summary

Can luxury go fully circular? In this episode, we take the fast lane of luxury with Jaguar Land Rover JLR. JLR isn't just shifting gears-they're redefining the entire ride. Circularity is no longer just a pit stop on the sustainability journey; it's the new engine driving innovation. Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman Show Producer: Lisa Desai Sound Production: Dow Creative Element Artwork: Dow Creative Element

Host: Maithreyi Seetharaman
Show Producer: Lisa Desai
Sound Production: Dow Creative Element
Artwork: Dow Creative Element

Episode Notes

Can luxury go fully circular? In this episode, we take the fast lane of luxury with Jaguar Land Rover JLR. JLR isn't just shifting gears-they're redefining the entire ride. Circularity is no longer just a pit stop on the sustainability journey; it's the new engine driving innovation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Dow on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dow
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Dow



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/circularity-in-luxury-automotive-part-1-1048855

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
